24 hours in pictures, 5 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
French urban climber Alain Robert, known as the ‘French Spider-Man,’ climbs the GT Capital building in Manila, Philippines, 05 March 2024. Robert climbed the 47 floors of the GT Capital Building, the tenth tallest building in the Philippines. The police arrested Robert after climbing down from the tower. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A vendor sells vegetables in Mbare Musika market, Harare, Zimbabwe, 04 March 2024. Mbare Musika, the major trading market for vegetables and fruits the suburb of Harare, is known for its local informal industry, an industry that is neither taxed nor monitored by any form of government. The size of Zimbabwe’s informal sector is concentrated in agriculture, mining, and tourism and employs millions of people, representing over 60 percent of the country Gross Domestic Product, according to the World Bank. Picture: EPA-EFE/MUNASHE CHOKODZA
This aerial picture shows homes in Stevensville, Maryland, on March 4, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
Members of the media and passersby walk next to an unmanned robot as it crosses the street during a demonstration of a robot delivery service by Uber Eats Japan, Mitsubishi Electric and robot developer Cartken in downtown Tokyo on March 5, 2024. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
A JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter aircraft of the Swedish Armed Forces taxis past a US KC-135 Stratotanker military tanker aircraft at Lulea-Kallax Airport, Sweden on March 4, 2024 during the NATO Nordic Response 24 military exercise, a Norwegian national exercise carried out in northern Sweden, Norway and Finland with associated airspace and waters. In order to increase the Armed Forces’ military capability, Swedish units participate in the exercise, which is an integral part of the NATO exercise series Steadfast Defender, NATO’s biggest military exercise since the Cold War. The Western military alliance has said some 90,000 troops will take part in the months-long Steadfast Defender 24 exercise designed to test its defences in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Steadfast Defender will be composed of a series of smaller individual drills and will span from North America to NATO’s eastern flank, close to the Russian border. (Photo by Anders WIKLUND / TT News Agency / AFP)
A small group of people, including one wearing a mask made to look like a parody of South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe, take part in a protest, organised by Extinction Rebellion against the South African government’s ongoing commitment to use fossil fuels, outside the the venue for the Africa Energy Indaba in Cape Town on March 5, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (R) shakes hands with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor (L) as he arrives for their meeting in Pretoria on March 5, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
A koala animal is seen on display during the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, Australia, 05 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
A man carries firewood as he walks down a snow laden road in Kalam on March 4, 2024. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP)
A protester holds a placard reading ‘The people are on the move to save democracy’, as he shouts slogans during a rally against alleged electoral fraud, outside of the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 05 March 2024. Hundreds of protesters staged a rally demanding the impeachment of Indonesian President Joko Widodo on accusation of his involvement on the election process which they claimed were fraudulent. Picure: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
A model presents a creation by Rokh for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 4, 2024. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
A message pertaining to abortion and the constitution is projected onto the Eiffel Tower after the French parliament voted to anchor the right to abortion in the country’s constitution, in Paris, on March 4, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Sailors participate in the welcoming ceremony on the Spanish training ship Juan Sebastian Elcano, which arrived at the port of Santo Domingo as part of its XCVI Midshipman Training Cruise in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 04 March 2024. The Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano made port on 04 March in Santo Domingo, where it will remain on a stopover until 09 March, marking the twenty-third visit to the Dominican Republic. During their stay, Dominican and Spanish citizens residing in the country will be able to visit the ship, which anchored in Dominican waters arriving from Fortaleza, Brazil, according to the commander of Elcano, Captain Luis Carreras-Presas do Campo. Picture: EPA-EFE/Orlando BarrIa
An Afghan man feeds his pigeons on the outskirts of Kandahar on March 4, 2024. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)
