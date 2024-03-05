24 hours in pictures, 5 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

French urban climber Alain Robert, known as the ‘French Spider-Man,’ climbs the GT Capital building in Manila, Philippines, 05 March 2024. Robert climbed the 47 floors of the GT Capital Building, the tenth tallest building in the Philippines. The police arrested Robert after climbing down from the tower. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG