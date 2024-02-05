24 hours in pictures, 5 February 2024

Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Tyla accepts the “African Music Performance” award for “Water” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP