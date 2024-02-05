24 hours in pictures, 5 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Tyla accepts the “African Music Performance” award for “Water” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP
A man stands in the middle of flooded Bath Street during an atmospheric river weather event in Santa Barbara, California USA, 04 February 2024. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a rare Level 4 of 4 risk of excessive rainfall for the Santa Barbara area, with the storm also triggering flood watches for nearly 40 million people in the state of California. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERICK MADRID
John McEnroe (L) salutes his team mate Maria Sharapova (R) during their match against Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf during the Pickleball Slam 2 tournament at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA, 04 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
The Princess Olga Monument equipped with a ballistic jacket with the words ‘she needs an armor’ stands near Russian combat cars, destroyed by the Ukrainian army that are on display at Mykhailivska Square, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 04 February 2024. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM
US musician Billy Joel (L) waves alongside South African comedian and host Trevor Noah after performing on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)
Bertrand Huguet, an officer in charge of public roads of the canton of Valais, looks at over 100 cubic meters of fallen rocks inside a road tunnel that collapsed on 03 February evening, between the villages of Riddes and La Tsoumaz, in the canton of Valais, Switzerland, 05 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
Protesters gesture after police fired teargas at them outside the General Assembly in Plateau, Dakar on February 5, 2024. Security forces used tear gas to disperse an opposition rally outside Senegal’s parliament on February 5, 2024, shortly before the start of a contentious debate on postponing this month’s presidential election. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
People walk outside the Brusnitsyn Cultural Quarter in St. Petersburg, Russia, 04 February 2024. The Brusnitsyn Cultural Quarter is a newly opened public space on Vasilyevsky Island. The history of the Brusnitsyn Cultural Quarter is closely connected with the Brusnitsyn family, who arrived in St. Petersburg and founded a small tannery in 1847. On the site of the Brusnitsyn merchants’ Tannery, there is an open area overlooking the Gulf of Finland and a landscaped embankment. The venue hosts exhibitions, festivals, concerts as well as conceptual bars and restaurants. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Artists in costumes participate in a traditional carnival, in the streets of Mexico City, Mexico, 04 February 2024. After the government of Mexico City issued a declaration proclaiming carnivals in Mexico City as Intangible Cultural Heritage, the ‘Carnival of Carnivals’ was carried out, an event featuring troupes from ten municipalities. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius reviews Kosovo’s Security Force honour guard during his official visit to Kosovo, in Pristina, on February 5, 2024. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)
A couple takes pictures outside Sagamihara station amid snowfall in Sagamihara city of Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo on February 5, 2024. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
An aerial view shows parked vehicles belonging to textile and clothes traders as they sell their wares on a plot of land in Jakarta on February 5, 2024. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Indian sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee (C) and Russian musician Nastya Saraswati (3R) along with students rehearse for upcoming ‘Utsaah’, an annual music concert, in Mumbai on February 5, 2024. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)
A Busho masks are displayed in the workshop of mask maker Zoltan Gagyi in Mohacs, Hungary, 05 February 2024. The traditional Busho carnival marks the end of winter that dates back to the 16th century, when members of the Shokatz ethnic Croatian group living in Mohacs dressed up in similar costumes and frightful wooden masks to scare away their Turkish invaders. Picture: EPA-EFE/Judit Ruprech
A beekeeper walks past beehives as beekeepers gather at Place Bellecour, during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, on February 5, 2024, to alarm people on the difficulties they face toward foreign honey imports and the excessive mortality of their bees in a threatened environment. Angry beekeepers set up hundreds of hives in Place Bellecour, in the heart of Lyon, on February 5, 2024, to raise public awareness of their difficulties with foreign honey imports and the over-mortality of their bees in a threatened environment. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)
A group of Bolivian expatriates participate in a street parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 04 February 2024. The Bolivians of Sao Paulo took to the streets to celebrate Carnival. The highland flute replaced the samba to reclaim the Andean culture in a country where migrants often face prejudice and job insecurity. Picture: EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA
China’s Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi compete in the final of the women’s duet technical artistic swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha on February 5, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
