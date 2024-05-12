48 hours in pictures, 12 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
The Milky Way shines over a Joshua Tree a thousands of people came tonight in hope to see the northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky over the Joshua Tree National Park, California on May 12, 2024. Unfortunately, there was no aurora Borealis to be seen this Saturday. The most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth, triggering spectacular celestial light shows from Tasmania to Britain — and threatening possible disruptions to satellites and power grids as it persists into the weekend. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of a pro-Palestine march to Manhattan Bridge in Brooklyn, New York, the winner of the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest, scenes following a flash flood in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, Indonesia, and the Covent Garden’s May Fayre & Puppet Festival.
Boots hang from a memorial for Alejandro Hernandes Fuentes, one of the six men killed on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 12, 2024. The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major transit route into the busy city and port of Baltimore, collapsed on March 26 when the Dali container ship lost power and collided into a support column, killing six roadway construction workers. (Photo by BONNIE CASH / AFP)
A protestor (C) is detained by police during a pro-Palestine march to Manhattan Bridge in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 11 May 2024. Pro-Palestine protests are continuing nationwide, with protestors calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, as well as occasional counterprotests in support of Israel. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLGA FEDEROVA
Local people in a bus are evacuated from territories bordering Russia, on the outskirts of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 12 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. More than 4,000 residents from settlements in areas of the Kharkiv region bordering Russia have been evacuated as ‘hostilities intensified’, the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov wrote on telegram. The evacuations follow a cross-border offensive by Russian forces, who claimed the capture of several villages in the region. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Switzerland’s Roman Josi (R) scores against Austria’s goalkeeper David Kickert during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship 2024 group A preliminary round match between Austria and Switzerland in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
A man cares for and puts water on his cow during the annual ‘Finale nationale de la race d’Herens’ or ‘Herens national cow fighting finals’ in Aproz, Switzerland, 12 May 2024. Each year when taken to the alpine pastures, the cows test their strength and fight for the herd’s leadership. The competition continues until a new queen has forced all the other cows to retreat. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MAIRE
Swiss singer Nemo representing Switzerland with the song “The Code” celebrates on stage after winning the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2024 on May 11, 2024 at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
A Tucan Pico Iris (Ramphastos sulfuratus) stands on a branch during Global Big Day 2024 in Soberania National Park in Panama City, Panama, 11 May 2024. Bird observers deployed around different zones of Panama to participate in the Global Big Day 2024, the central simultaneous event performance worldwide, to register birds in a day. The objective is to raise environmental awareness about birds and their threats. Each participant country registers on the free access eBird platform for the day observation. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO
Israeli youth Scouts are reflected in a pool as they light torches during a memorial ceremony at Israel’s national military cemetery Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, 12 May 2024. Israel marks Memorial Day (Yom HaZikaron) in remembrance of its fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism. According to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, 1,533 people, 711 security personnel and 822 civilians, have been killed since the 07 October 2023 attacks. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Children play in the pond of Saadieh, a tomb and mausoleum dedicated to Saadi, the Persian poet and prose writer of the medieval period, in Shiraz on May 12, 2024. ( Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Mount Ibu spews thick smoke in Gam Ici, North Maluku, on May 13, 2024. A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted on May 13, spewing a huge ash tower more than five kilometres (three miles) into the sky after authorities raised its alert level to the second-highest last week. (Photo by Azzam Risqullah / AFP)
People look at a flood affected area following a flash flood in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, Indonesia, 12 May 2024. At least 28 people were killed after heavy rain triggered flash floods and cold lava flow from Marapi volcano hitting villages in Tanah Datar and Agam Regency, West Sumatra province, according to the National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB). Picture: EPA-EFE/GIVO ALPUTRA
A devotee with his cheeks pierced with a steel rod, carries a child as he walks over burning coals to honour the Hindu goddess Maha Mariamman, as part of a religious ceremony in Jalandhar on May 12, 2024. – Devotees believe that the goddess protects whoever worships her, bringing good health and prosperity. (Photo by Shammi Mehra / AFP)
Georgian opposition party supporters attend a march against a draft bill on ‘foreign agents’ in downtown of Tbilisi, Georgia, 11 May 2024. Several processions from different points of the city head to Europe Square. Participants demand the repeal of the bill on “foreign agents,” which will be considered in the third reading on May 13. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI
A young boy stands next to camels in a neighborhood of N’Djamena on May 12, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
Puppeteers and brass band members take part in a procession during the Covent Garden’s May Fayre & Puppet Festival, at Covent Garden, central London, on May 12, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
British comedian Joe Lycett poses after winning a BAFTA award for Entertainment Performance for ‘Late Night Lycett’ at the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 12 May 2024. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Police officers patrol a flood zone to prevent theft in the downtown of Porto Alegre, Brazil, 11 May 2024. Police officers set up patrols around the flood zones to prevent theft in the stores and the houses that have been evacuated. Picture: EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira