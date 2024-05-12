48 hours in pictures, 12 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

The Milky Way shines over a Joshua Tree a thousands of people came tonight in hope to see the northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky over the Joshua Tree National Park, California on May 12, 2024. Unfortunately, there was no aurora Borealis to be seen this Saturday. The most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth, triggering spectacular celestial light shows from Tasmania to Britain — and threatening possible disruptions to satellites and power grids as it persists into the weekend. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)