24 hours in pictures, 15 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

South Africa’s double Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya (C) speaks with Burundian athlete Francine Niyonsaba (R) as she arrives at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for a hearing in Strasbourg, eastern France, on May 15, 2024. Caster Semenya’s costly legal marathon enters its last lap as the highest chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) begins a hearing into whether the double Olympic champion can be required to lower her testosterone levels to compete. (Photo by Frederick FLORIN / AFP)