24 hours in pictures, 15 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
South Africa’s double Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya (C) speaks with Burundian athlete Francine Niyonsaba (R) as she arrives at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for a hearing in Strasbourg, eastern France, on May 15, 2024. Caster Semenya’s costly legal marathon enters its last lap as the highest chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) begins a hearing into whether the double Olympic champion can be required to lower her testosterone levels to compete. (Photo by Frederick FLORIN / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of Caster Semenya at the European Court of Human Rights in France, President Cyril Ramaphosa signing the National Health Insurance Bill, twin Sumatran tiger cubs in Germany and Heidi Klum on the red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.
Tourists take photos of a train coming along Hanoi Train Street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 15 May 2024. Hanoi Train Street is one of the city’s most popular spots. After being closed in 2022 over safety concerns, it reopened in 2023 and continues to attract thousands of tourists weekly. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
People observe approaching China airlines flight CI202, in Taipei, Taiwan, 15 May 2024. The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense reported on 15 May the detection of 45 Chinese military aircraft around Taiwan, marking the highest single-day count this year, days before the island’s new president William Lai is inaugurated. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupy the entrance hall of the main building of the University of Zurich (UZH), in Zurich, Switzerland, 14 May 2024. Pro-Palestinian protests continue across several universities in Europe and the US demanding the severing of all academic ties with Israel amidst the escalating conflict in the Gaza Strip. Picture: EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) signs the National Health Insurance Bill into law at a signing ceremony at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, South Africa, 15 May 2024. The objective of the NHI Bill is to provide universal access to quality health care for all South Africans, as enshrined in the Constitution. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A Romanian woman passes a bus station decorated similar to the period scenery from the Netflix TV series ‘Bridgerton’ in downtown Bucharest, Romania, 15 May 2024. Each bus station has a garland of flowers, a boudoir sofa, a side saloon mirror and posters announcing when the series will be broadcast on TV. ‘Bridgerton’ is an American historical romance TV series conceived by Chris Van Dusen for Netflix, based on the books written by Julia Quinn, being the Shondaland’s first scripted show for Netflix. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
A Nepalese Muslim pilgrim walks before leaving to Saudi Arabia, at Kashmiri Mashjid in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 May 2024. A total of 771 Nepalese Muslims from across the country arrived in the capital Kathmandu on their way to the holy city of Mecca. Muslims from across the world have started their journey to Saudi Arabia for the Islamic annual Hajj pilgrimage starting on 14 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A girl dressed in a costume performs during the Piu Sik Parade at the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island, Hong Kong, China, 15 May 2024. The Cheung Chau Bun Festival marks the Eighth day of the Fourth Month in the Chinese calendar. Picture: EPA-EFE/LEUNG MAN HEI
The twin Sumatran tiger cubs Ede and Kuno roam in their enclosure during the announcement of their names at the ‘Tierpark Berlin’ zoo in Berlin, Germany, 14 May 2024. The cubs were born on 25 February. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Heidi Klum arrives for the ‘Le Deuxieme Acte’ (The Second Act) screening and opening ceremony of the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 14 May 2024. The film festival runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Britain’s Queen Camilla (L) and King Charles (C) arrive at the St. Paul’s Cathedral to attend a service of dedication for the Order of the British Empire, in London, Britain, 15 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Volunteers rescue a dog in the flood waters of the Gravatai River, in the Matias Velho neighborhood, in Canoas, north of Porto Alegre, Brazil, 14 May 2024. The Government of the state of Rio Grande do Sul warned this 14 May that the Guaíba River could break the historical record reached last week, due to the heavy rains that fell in recent days. The worst floods in memory in the region have already caused more than 600,000 displaced people, 149 dead and 127 missing. Picture: EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira
A model walks the runway wearing creations by Alix Higgins during Australian Fashion Week 2024 in Sydney, Australia, 15 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS
