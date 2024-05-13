24 hours in pictures, 13 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

The image of Our Lady of Fatima is carried during a procession at Fatima shrine, central Portugal, on May 13, 2024. Thousands of pilgrims converged on the Fatima Sanctuary to celebrate the anniversary of Fatima’s miracle when three shepherd children claimed to have seen the Virgin Mary in May 1917. (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP)