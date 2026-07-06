24 hours in pictures, 6 July 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A rescue worker looks for victims amid the rubble in Macuto, Vargas state, Venezuela, on July 5, 2026, following the June 24 twin earthquakes. The devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela eleven days ago have now claimed nearly 3,000 lives, according to the latest figures released on July 4, 2026, as foreign rescue teams wind down their operations to find survivors. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)
Beachgoers crowd Carcavelos beach, near Lisbon, as temperatures reach 37ºC during a sunny afternoon on July 05, 2026 in Carcavelos, Portugal. Europe is currently experiencing a record-shattering early-summer heatwave due to a persistent “heat dome”, which is a high-pressure system trapping hot air like a lid, drawing in warm from North Africa. Underpinning this weather pattern is global warming, which is currently making Europe the fastest-warming continent on Earth. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Getty Images)
The Italian Air Force aerobatic unit Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) release smoke in the colours of the Italian flag as they fly over the Vatican’s Saint Peter Basilica for the podium celebrations of XIV Rally di Roma Capitale of FIA European Rally Championship, in central Rome, on July 5, 2026. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
A woman and her children, local residents of a multistorey damaged residential building, walk through the rubble following a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on July 6, 2026, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russia struck Ukraine’s Kyiv region with ballistic missiles on July 6, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens, authorities said, on the eve of a NATO summit in Turkey. (Photo by Genya Savilov / AFP)
Flower petals are thrown on the coffins of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members along a street during their funeral procession in Tehran July 6, 2026. The funeral procession for Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei began in Tehran on July 6, state television reported, as authorities prepared for crowds that could rival those that turned out for his predecessor nearly four decades ago. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
A member of the security forces stands guard as people gather to mourn Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Grand Mosalla on the second day of funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held on July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP)
Teenagers jump into the Canal Saint Martin in central Paris, on July 5, 2026. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP)
Norway’s forward #09 Erling Braut Haaland bangs a drum as he celebrates after winning the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
Local residents look at wildfire burning beyond a ridge in the Aspres region from the outskirts of Millas, in the Pyrenees-Orientales department, southern France on July 5, 2026. A wildfire broke out on July 4 at around 19h30 (1730 GMT) in a hard-to-reach massif near Trevillach, in the Pyrenees-Orientales department of southern France and spread rapidly overnight. More than 10,000 residents are currently being evacuated as the wildfire spreads rapidly, having burned around 2,000 hectares. (Photo by Jc Milhet / AFP)
England fans cheer during a watch party at Boxpark Croydon for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Mexico and England on July 6, 2026 in London, England. This round 16 knockout match takes place at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Thomas Tuchel’s England advanced to this stage after a narrow 2-1 victory over DR Congo, while co-hosts Mexico booked their spot with a commanding 2-0 win against Ecuador. The winner of this fixture will move on to the quarterfinals to face either Brazil or Norway. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)
Team Visma | Lease a Bike’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey and riders cycle past Montjuic Palace during the 2nd stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 168,5 km between Tarragona and Barcelona in northeastern Spain, on July 5, 2026. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Cape Verde supporters celebrate in Praia on July 5, 2026, as the national football team returns home following its participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Jose Correia / AFP)
A Cape Verde supporter wears shorts depicting Argentina’s Lionel Messi being chased by a shark during celebrations in Praia on July 5, 2026, as the national football team returns home following its participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Jose Correia / AFP)
French novillero (novice bullfighter) Esteban Navarro delivers a pass during a bullfight in the Feria of Boujan-sur-Libron, near Beziers, southern France on July 5, 2026. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)
A Brazil’s fan pose fot a photo ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
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