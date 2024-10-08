24 hours in pictures, 8 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated in the colors of the Israeli national flag in commemoration of the attack on Israel on 07 October and reads, in reference to the hostages, abducted by Hamas terror organization on 07 October 2023, ‘Bring them home now’ in Berlin, Germany, 07 October 2024. 07 October 2024 marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring employees moving an African porcupine named Chompers to a pet carrier at Zoo Tampa ahead of Hurricane Milton’s expected landfall in Florida, a model presenting a creation by Russian fashion designer Igor Gulyaev during the Moscow Fashion Week, tourists standing on deck as the cruise ship Brilliance of the Seas as it enters the Miraflores locks of the Panama Canal, and a spider spinning a web early in the morning in a rice field in Kathmandu. Employees move an African porcupine named Chompers to a pet carrier at Zoo Tampa ahead of Hurricane Milton’s expected landfall in the middle of this week on October 7, 2024 in Florida. In the midst of this turmoil, Tiffany Burns is preparing a different kind of evacuation. The 41-year-old, director of the Tampa Zoo’s animal program, oversees where the zoo’s guests – elephants, rhinos, orangutans, etc. – will be spending the storm. The zoo has several hurricane-proof buildings where it plans to move all of its animals in the next few hours. “We hope they suffer as little stress as possible, that’s always our goal,” Burns explains. In a small enclosure, two zookeepers lure a porcupine into a cage by feeding it pieces of carrot and strawberry. Once the animal is enclosed, they carefully lift it into a golf cart and take it under cover. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP) A model presents a creation by Russian fashion designer Igor Gulyaev during the Moscow Fashion Week at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 07 October 2024. The Moscow Fashion Week runs from 04 to 09 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV Tourists stand on deck as the cruise ship Brilliance of the Seas enters the Miraflores locks of the Panama Canal in Panama City on October 7, 2024. The 2024-2025 cruise season in Panama began Monday with the passage of the Brilliance of the Seas, which completes its 15-day itinerary between Los Angeles and New Orleans. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) A laborer harvests cotton at a field in Tando Allahyar, Sindh province, Pakistan, 07 October 2024. Pakistan’s cotton industry, once thriving, is facing a severe decline, with production dropping from over 14 million bales in 2004 to just 4.91 million bales in 2022, and projections for 2024 indicating further decline to around 8 million bales against a target of 11 million. Sindh province has seen a 13 percent reduction in cotton acreage, while Punjab farmers report a 10-15 percent decrease. ‘We pay precious foreign exchange to import lint cotton for the textile industry. Laborers and farmers suffer as they lose their share of economic returns in cotton’, stated Mahmood Nawaz Shah, president of the Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB). This year marks the fourth official World Cotton Day, an initiative born in 2019, aiming to highlight the importance of the cotton sector and its role in economic development, international trade and poverty alleviation, according to the United Nations. Picture: EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER A spider spins a web early in the morning in a rice field in Kathmandu, Nepal, 08 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Chagossians living in the UK protest against the British government’s decision to hand over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and not having been included in the decision-making process, at College Green, in London, Britain, 07 October 2024. The British government is to hold a vote on a deal that offers the sovereignty of the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN Damage following an Israeli airstrike along airport road in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 07 October 2024. According to the Lebanese Minister of Health, more than 2,000 people have been killed and more than 9,600 others have been injured in Lebanon since the beginning of the Israeli-Hezbollah conflict. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH Tourists lean over barriers to photograph the famed Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, 07 October 2024. Access to the Trevi Fountain will be limited during the Roman Catholic Jubilee Holy Year of 2025 in a pilot scheme that may lead to the introduction of a fee to see the iconic Roman landmark, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said on 07 October. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) official also announced the start of an extraordinary maintenance of the fountain. It will be surrounded by transparent panels but within a month a ‘horseshoe’ walkway will be installed inside the basin where visitors will be able to walk while enjoying an unprecedented view. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUCIANO DEL CASTILLO A woman uses a sieve to separate rice grains from husk at a wholesale grain market in Amritsar on October 7, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) Labourers bath under public water taps near a wholesale grain market in Amritsar on October 7, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) perform during the 92nd Indian Air Force (IAF) Day parade at the Tambaram Air Force station in Chennai on October 8, 2024. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) Anti-Africa Energy Week conference environmental activists gather at Sandton Central Park in Johannesburg, 8 October 2024. African Energy Week (AEW) is the African Energy Chamber’s annual event, uniting African energy leaders, global investors and executives from across the public and private sector for four days of dialogue on the future of the African energy industry. A protestor from Extinction Rebellion Cape Town (C), wearing clothes that represents Africa, is being threatened by 'Fossil Fuel Vampires' dressed in lawyers outfits during a demonstration against the ongoing use of fossil fuels, outside the venue where the Africa Oil Week Conference is being held in Cape Town on October 8, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) A dog is groomed by students of the Advanced Grooming Techniques course of Senac (National Business Learning Service) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 7, 2024. – In Brazil, the expression 'dog's life' takes on a whole new meaning. With twice as many dogs and cats as children, Latin America's largest country offers all kinds of attention and vanities for the furry ones. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)