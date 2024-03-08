24 hours in pictures, 8 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Protesters dressed as handmaids from The Handmaid’s Tale hold placards reading “Woman Life Freedom” prior to a march from Parliament Square to Iran’s embassy to highlight repression of women in that country on March 8, 2024 in London, England. On March 8th International Women’s Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women globally and highlights the work still to be done to prevent endemic violence against women and inequality. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)