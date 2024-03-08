24 hours in pictures, 8 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Protesters dressed as handmaids from The Handmaid’s Tale hold placards reading “Woman Life Freedom” prior to a march from Parliament Square to Iran’s embassy to highlight repression of women in that country on March 8, 2024 in London, England. On March 8th International Women’s Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women globally and highlights the work still to be done to prevent endemic violence against women and inequality. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Thai labour union members and women’s rights activists take part in a march for better maternity rights on International Women’s Day in Bangkok on March 8, 2024. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
Tourists walk on the Supertree skywalk at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on March 8, 2024. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
Red Ants, a municipal team tasked with evictions, demolish a structure that was erected on invaded land in Bloemfontein, on March 8, 2024. A recent court ruling ordered the municipality to stop new shacks being erected on the invaded land. The Red Ants demolished structures in the invaded land on March 8, 2024. This incident starkly underlines the politics behind South Africa’s housing crisis ahead of May’s cliff-edge general election. (Photo by Lihlumelo Toyana / AFP)
Mahlatsi Malatji walks past murals of South African leaders on a house wall in Pretoria, 7 March 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy person, prays during the Maha Shivaratri festival at the Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 08 March 2024. Mahashivratri is considered one of the most auspicious festivals for the Hindu community. Hundreds of Sadhus and pilgrims from across the country and neighboring India gather to celebrate the birthday of lord Shiva, the god of creation and destruction, by offering special prayers and fasting. Selling Marijuana is illegal in Nepal, however the administration overlooks selling and smoking Marijuana for this day. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Spanish rider Augusto Fernandez (foreground) and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing South African rider Brad Binder (background) steer their bikes during the first free practice session of the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, north of Doha on March 8, 2024. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
Passersby walk past a statue of Son Goku, a character of Dragon Ball created by a Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, in front of Bandai Co. in Tokyo, Japan, 08 March 2024. Publishing company Shueisha announced in a statement that Akira Toriyama, who published many works in Jump magazine, has passed away at the age of 68. Toriyama was the creator of the “Dragon Ball” manga series. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Students attend a demonstration to denounce violence against women, as part of the International Women’s Day on March 8, 2024 in Milan. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
Hostages and Missing families Forum and Bring Them Home Now campaign supporters hold portraits of missing and kidnapped Israeli girls and women during a demonstration outside the South African parliament in Cape Town on March 8, 2024 to mark International Women’s day and demanding the release of female hostages taken by Hamas militants on the October 7, 2023 attacks. (Photo by AFP)
Balinese Hindu people carry ‘Pratima’, or a symbol of God, while walking on a beach during a cleansing ceremony called ‘Melasti’, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 08 March 2024. Melasti is a purification ritual where Balinese Hindus cleanse themselves and their sacred objects in the ocean to purify and renew spiritually, symbolizing the washing away of impurities and starting anew. It typically precedes Nyepi, the Day of Silence, marking the Balinese New Year. Balinese will celebrate Nyepi Day on 11 March 2024 during which Hindus on the island of Bali are not allowed to travel, work, light lamps, cook or do any other activities. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
A police officer takes aim during a demonstration held to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry this Thursday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 07 March 2024. Several dozen people took to the streets of Port-au-Prince to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who is in Puerto Rico after a failed attempt to return to his country on 05 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin
Members of the feminsit collective “Les Rosies” participate to a march as part of the International Women’s Rights Day, in Paris, on March 8, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
A member of security stands guard after the Second plenary meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 08 March 2024. China holds two major annual political meetings, the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) which run alongside and together are known as ‘Lianghui’ or ‘Two Sessions’. Picture: EPA-EFE/WU HAO
African National Congress (ANC) National Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsir briefs media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 8 March 2024, on the 2024 National and Provincial Government ANC candidate list. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
