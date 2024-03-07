24 hours in pictures, 7 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Kelly Smith during the Joslin Smith disappearance case at Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on March 07, 2024 in Vredenburg, South Africa. The Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner was last seen on February 19th wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Jacquin (Boeta) Appollis (boyfriend of the mother), Stefano van Rhyn (friend of the mother), Kelly Smith (mother of Joslin Smith) and Phumza Sigaqa during the Joslin Smith disappearance case at Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on March 07, 2024 in Vredenburg, South Africa. The Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner was last seen on February 19th wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Police try to detain a student during a demonstration by members of the Inter-University Students’ Federation demanding to secure their free education rights in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 06 March 2024. The Inter-University Students’ Federation members took to the streets against the proposed new national education policy framework, which they accuse of destroying the free education system in the country. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced in his 2024 Budget speech that a series of comprehensive education reforms would be enacted. As a result, a panel of 25 experts was created to develop a new national education policy framework. Currently, the draft of the National Education Policy Framework is discussed in the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education in the parliament. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili hands out medals to Special Task Force members after a passout parade at the SAPS Academy Tshwane, 7 February 2024. South African Police Deputy National Commissioner Service (SAPS) welcomed thirteen Special Task Force (STF) Operators to join the organisation’s elite tactical unit. The STF unit deals with high risk operations that fall beyond the scope of general policing which requires specialised skills. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A sadhu or Hindu holy man smokes with a traditional clay pipe on the eve of the ‘Maha Shivaratri’, an annual festival dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva, at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on March 7, 2024. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)
Deepak Banmala, aged 20, prepares his Swet Bhairav mask for the Nawadurga dance festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 06 March 2024. The Nawadurga festival is an indigenous celebration in Nepal, where members of the Banamala community wear various masks representing deities and perform ritual dances at different locations throughout Bhaktapur. Devotees gather to worship and ward off evil spirits during the festival. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
The sculpture ‘New Venus of the Rags’, created and donated by Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto is inaugurated at Piazza Municipio square in Naples, Italy, 06 March 2024. The public installation consists of a tall white Venus statue and a pile of used clothes. The work had already been in Piazza Municipio in July 2023, but was set on fire by a man with problems of mental distress. Picture: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
The usually bustling Germiston Taxi rank is quiet except for a few taxi marshalls making sure that no taxis operate, 7 March 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A person takes pictures of the prototype of a driverless train for Namma Metro’s Yellow Line that arrived at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) at Hebbagodi metro depot on the outskirts of Bangalore, India, 06 March 2024. Six coaches manufactured by CRRC (China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation) in China have arrived in Bangalore in February 2024. After receiving authorization from the commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), the coaches will undergo testing processes that will take four to five months to complete. The commercial operations of the under-construction 18.82 km long metro line aim to boost connectivity and ease traffic for commuters traveling to Bangalore’s Electronic City’s information technology hub. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Cargo trains stand during a German Train Drivers’ Union (GDL) strike at a cargo station in Mannheim, Germany, 06 March 2024. The GDL called on its members to strike from 06 March 2024 at 6:00 pm for 35 hours over a wages dispute with German railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB). Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Airplanes of German airline Lufthansa are parked at the international airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 07 March 2024. Despite five rounds of collective bargaining with the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS), Lufthansa employees went on strike over the lack of an agreement on wage increases for the approximately 25,000 aviation workers nationwide. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
Palestinians move among the destruction following an Israeli military operation in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, 06 March 2024. More than 30,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Cyclists ride along the flooded promenade on the bank of the Seine river close to the Eiffel tower, in Paris, France, 06 March 2024. Sections of the Seine river bank have been closed for pedestrians in recent days due to rising water levels and flooding alerts. The river has been placed under increased surveillance by city services following a rainy winter. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
The wreck of a Gauteng Traffic Police vehicle that was involved in an accident on the R24 in Edenvale, 7 March 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A woman dressed in a mermaid swims in a partly frozen lake in Shenyang, in northeastern China’s Liaoning province on March 7, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Spring daffodils around a mural of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola near the Etihad Stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 2nd leg soccer match Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen, in Manchester, Britain, 06 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Argentinian reporter Daniela ‘Dakyta’ Aita lies on the red carpet after it was rolled out as preparations for the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony get underway in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 March 2024. The 96th Academy Awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 10 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
