24 hours in pictures, 7 March 2024

Kelly Smith during the Joslin Smith disappearance case at Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on March 07, 2024 in Vredenburg, South Africa. The Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner was last seen on February 19th wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)