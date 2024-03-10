48 hours in pictures, 10 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

A Kaizer Chiefs fan holds a placard after his team’s loss during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) South African Premier Division football match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)