48 hours in pictures, 10 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
A Kaizer Chiefs fan holds a placard after his team’s loss during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) South African Premier Division football match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Orlando Pirates fan reacts during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) South African Premier Division football match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Runners run over the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein as they take part in the half marathon of the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 10 March 2024. Hosted annually to commemorate International Women’s Day, the Race to Gender Equality aims to promote efforts that will unlock the full potential of women and girls. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A Tibetan boy with his face painted in the colours of the Tibetan flag attends a peace march during the 65th Tibetan National Uprising Day against the Chinese occupation of Tibet, in the suburb of McLeod Ganj near Dharamsala on March 10, 2024. Tibetans in exile in India on March 10 waved the flag of their homeland in protests marking 65 years since a failed uprising was crushed by Chinese troops, driving the Dalai Lama and thousand of compatriots to flee. (Photo by Sanjay BAID / AFP)
This photograph taken on March 10, 2024, shows a general view of Transfiguration Church on Kizhi Island in Lake Onega, Republic of Karelia. The Church on Kizhi Island was built in 1714, and is now an iconic wooden Russian Orthodox church and UNESCO World Heritage Site, best known for its 22 domes and 2442 wooden shingles. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)
African National Congress (ANC) president and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) holds a child during a walkabout and a meet and greet at the Chris Hani mall in Ekurhuleni on May 10, 2024 ahead of the South African Presidential elections scheduled for May 29, 2024. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)
Portuguese surfer Joaquim Chaves competes during the World Surfing Championship stage at Praia dos Super Tubos in Peniche, Portugal, 10 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Carlos Barroso
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters protest against the alleged skewing in Pakistan’s national election, in Peshawar on March 10, 2024. Pakistan’s election commission blocked lawmakers loyal to jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan from taking a share of parliamentary seats reserved for women and minorities, after a poll marred by rigging claims. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP)
Zulu maidens during the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) National and Provincial Election Manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 10, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The Party’s manifesto offering drew from IFP’s recent successful policy conference, where the party tabled to the nation their plans to get South Africa to work. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
In this picture taken from Israel’s southern border with the Gaza Strip shows humanitarian aid being airdropped over the Palestinian territory on March 10, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)
Surfers prepare to surf as they warm up and stretch on the beach at the popular North Beach Pier in Durban, South Africa, 09 March 2024. Durban’s beaches and the warm water of the Indian Ocean make the city very popular for surfers. The 90-year-old world renowned Durban Life Saving Club attracts ocean and surf enthusiasts. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Riders on Chapmans Peak during the Cape Town Cycle Tour on March 10, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The tour is an annual cycle race which is usually 109 km long and is the world’s biggest timed bike race. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Cyclists during the 2024 World Naked Bike Ride on March 09, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The event is part of an international protest movement against fossil fuel dependency and its effects on climate change and consumerism. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
