24 hours in pictures, 8 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California on January 8, 2025. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Neighbours view the damage caused by a structural collapse at a property in Lenasia, 8 January 2025. The building collapsed at around 7pm on Tuesday night and one person was injured and taken to hospital. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen Sri Lanka university Buddhist monks take part in a demonstration demanding lower taxes and higher government spending on education in Colombo on January 8, 2025. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) A suspect is detained as members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) and private security companies are seen outside the house of former President Nelson Mandela, 8 January 2025, in Houghton, after responding to a stolen vehicle that was hijacked and found on the property. The vehicle was reportedly stolen on the east rand and tracked to the Mandela house. Five individuals were arrested, reportedly including Nelson Mandela’s grandchild. The suspects will appear in court. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) and private security companies are seen outside the house of former President Nelson Mandela, 8 January 2025, in Houghton, after responding to a stolen vehicle that was hijacked and found on the property. The vehicle was reportedly stolen on the east rand and tracked to the Mandela house. Five individuals were arrested, reportedly including Nelson Mandela’s grandchild. The suspects will appear in court. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen An honour guard is pictured during the transfer ceremony to the National Pantheon of the coffin with the remains of the 19th-century Portuguese novelist Eca de Queiroz, in Lisbon on January 8, 2025. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) A man prepares traditional Chitrali caps as the winter season begins in Peshawar, Pakistan, 08 January 2025. The Chitrali cap is an alternative to turbans or skull caps and can be rolled up or off to warm the ears in the cold winter. According to a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast, cold and dry weather is expected to persist over the next few days in most plain areas of the country, with dense fog likely to persist in areas of Punjab and Sindh provinces. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB A rescuer searches a house for survivors with a rescue dog after an earthquake at Cuoguo township in Shigatse, southwestern China’s Tibet region on January 8, 2025. Thousands of rescuers were searching for survivors in freezing conditions on January 8 after a devastating earthquake in China’s remote Tibet region killed at least 126 people. (Photo by CNS / AFP) A Tibetan exile lights a butter lamp and offers a prayer for the victims and survivors of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake in southwestern China’s Tibet region, at Jawalakhel Tibetan camp in Lalitpur near Kathmandu on January 8, 2025. Thousands of rescuers were searching for survivors in freezing conditions January 8, after a devastating earthquake in China’s remote Tibet region killed at least 126 people. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP) A Tibetan living in exile in India attends a prayer service to express solidarity for the victims and survivors of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake in southwestern China’s Tibet region, at H.H Dalai Lama temple in Dharamsala on January 8, 2025. Thousands of rescuers were searching for survivors in freezing conditions January 8, after a devastating earthquake in China’s remote Tibet region killed at least 126 people. (Photo by Sanjay BAID / AFP) An aerial view shows collapsed buildings after an earthquake and newly-erected aid tents at Cuoguo township in Shigatse, southwestern China’s Tibet region on January 8, 2025. Thousands of rescuers were searching for survivors in freezing conditions on January 8 after a devastating earthquake in China’s remote Tibet region killed at least 126 people. (Photo by CNS / AFP) Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blanket and straw as they catch fish on the frozen waters of the Anchar Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 08 January 2025. In winter months every year from 21 December to 30 April the Kashmiri fishermen use unique method of camouflaging their presence to lure the fish into a trap with the help of reeds and shock waves by beating the water. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN An Indian monk takes food at Babughat transit camp ahead of the Ganga Sagar annual fair in Kolkata, Eastern India, 08 January 2025. The Ganga Sagar Fair is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims during Makar Sankranti at Sagar Island to take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga River before it merges in the Bay of Bengal. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY A worker puts back an election campaign poster reading “Giving everything, also for your job” after an election rally of Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) in Potsdam on January 8, 2025. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) Exiled Tibetans attend a group prayer meeting to condole victims of the China earthquake at Jawlakhel Monastery in Lalitpur, Nepal. 08 January 2025. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region early on 07 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA A photograph taken on January 8, 2025 shows a flooded caravan park, in Barrow upon Soar, central England, after heavy snow and rain across large parts of England caused disruption over the weekend. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 7 January 2025