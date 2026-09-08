24 hours in pictures, 8 September 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring renewed Russian missile strikes on Kyiv after a brief pause in attacks, mourners in Nepal honouring the victims of devastating glacial floods, and municipal workers clearing tonnes of rubbish from the Hennops River in Centurion following the season’s first heavy rains. These are some of the compelling images from around South Africa and the world.

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People light candles as they observe a national day of mourning for victims of flash floods in Kathmandu on September 7, 2026. Nepal held a national day of mourning on September 7 for victims of devastating glacial floods, as families of missing hydropower workers feared trapped in tunnels prayed rescuers might yet find them alive. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP) This photograph shows smoke rising following Russian missiles strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, early on September 8, 2026, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. A wave of strong explosions rang out in Kyiv, AFP journalists said, as Russia resumed strikes on the Ukrainian capital after a three-day halt. Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the pause in attacks as US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the Russian and Ukrainian capitals at the weekend. (Photo by Eugene KOTENKO / AFP) Tshwane municipal workers remove rubbish and litter from a low-lying bridge along the Hennops River in Centurion, 8 September 2026, following the season’s first heavy rains earlier this week. According to Tarryn Johnston of the Hennops Revival non-profit organisation, most of the waste consists of plastic and polystyrene, largely from illegal industrial dumping and rafts used for illegal sand mining, as well as everyday litter washed into the river through stormwater drains. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Humanoid and quadruped robots attend a demonstration calling for the regulation of artificial intelligence development in Warsaw on September 7, 2026. Waving flags, “chanting” slogans, and marching in circles — around thirty robots took to the streets to raise awareness for AI regulation in front of the digital affairs ministry on September 7, 2026. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) A demonstrator stands next to a burning barricade during a protest over the country’s ongoing electricity crisis and persistent power outages in Brusubi on September 8, 2026. Thousands took to the streets overnight in The Gambia, burning tyres and chanting against the president in protest over blackouts that have dogged the country since June and recently grown more severe. The rolling power outages, which are occurring during the country’s hot season, have lasted up to 48 hours in some locations. Demonstrators in Banjul, and other nearby cities protested overnight Monday to Tuesday, setting fires and blocking traffic while chanting “Barrow must go!” (Photo by Muhamadou BITTAYE / AFP) Palestinians inspect a family home destroyed by the Israel army following a military operation after a Palestinian man barricaded himself inside the house in the Israel-occupied West Bank village of Aqraba, south of the city of Nablus on September 8, 2026. Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on September 8, the Palestinian health ministry said, while the military said it killed a suspect who had attempted to attack troops. The Palestinian health ministry announced the death of 28-year-old Abdul Karim Muhammad Khader Suleiman, who it said was “shot and killed by the occupation forces on Tuesday morning in the town of Aqraba”. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP) A teacher guides students inside a classroom at a school in Peshawar on September 8, 2026, marking the International Literacy Day. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) A man sits on the balcony of a sludge-ridden house in the aftermath of the flash floods at Devighat in Nepal’s Nuwakot district on September 8, 2026. The August 26 glacial and mountain collapse on the China-Nepal border killed at least 1,398 people, with more than 5,500 missing, including around 800 foreigners. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) Zimbabwean-British national Ndodana Tshuma appears at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, 8 September 2026, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. The 45-year-old is accused of killing his wife, Nothabo Tshuma, and their daughters, Natalie and Nala, at their home. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A Hawaiian monk seal rests on the shore as beachgoers swim at White Plains Beach in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on September 7, 2026. A hurricane warning was issued September 7 for the westernmost Hawaiian islands of Kauai and Niihau as Category 3 Hurricane Lowell approached the US Pacific island chain, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The core of Lowell was expected to pass just west of Niihau on the night of September 7 or early on September 8, the center said in its latest bulletin released at 8 am Hawaii time (1800GMT). (Photo by Michelle Bir / AFP) Workers load old electronics and appliances that were dropped off at the launch of the e-waste voucher initiative at Mbolekwa Sports Complex on September 07, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The environmental initiative encourages people to hand in old, broken, or unused electronic items and receive store vouchers, grocery credits, or cash-equivalent tokens in return. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) A woman walks past a water fountain in front of the Alte Oper (Old Opera) main entrance in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on September 7, 2026, as air temperatures reached 31 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) Tourists arrive at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on September 8, 2026. The Eiffel Tower reopened on September 8, 2026 an AFP reporter said, after staff walked out over the removal of women colleagues during a visit by a Hindu religious group that later apologised. (Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP) Democratic Alliance (DA) members and supporters march against drugs, crime and lawlessness in Laudium on September 08, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The action forms part of the DA’s campaign to take back Tshwane’s communities from criminals and restore law and order. (Photo by Gallo Images/Manash Jyoti Das) People gather to pay tribute to late Communist leader Mao Zedong at the Bronze Statue Square in Shaoshan, China’s central Hunan province on September 8, 2026, a day before the 50th anniversary of his death. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) An aerobatic plane makes a show with colored smoke during the fourth day of Rock in Rio music festival at Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 7, 2026. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) A women’s squad from the Brazilian Army takes part in the Independence Day parade in Brasilia on September 7, 2026. (Photo by Evaristo Sa / AFP) ANC Ward Representatives picket outside Luthuli House during the official media briefing on submission of councillor candidates for the 2026 LGE on September 08, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The picket follows a major administrative blunder that led to the party missing the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) registration deadline for several councillor candidates ahead of the 2026 Local Government. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

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