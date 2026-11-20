Carrim had been granted R100 000 bail on 28 October 2026.

North West businessman Suliman Carrim must now personally approach the Madlanga commission to arrange his appearance before it, following a dispute over whether he complied with a condition attached to his bail.

The issue came before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 20 November 2026, after the state raised concerns about how Carrim’s legal team handled the requirement to arrange his testimony.

Carrim, who was granted R100 000 bail late last month, was initially expected to return to court in December for the disclosure of the case docket.

However, the alleged breach of his bail conditions prompted the state to seek an earlier appearance.

Suliman Carrim bail condition under scrutiny

One of the conditions imposed by Magistrate Marc Curlewis required Carrim’s legal representatives to report in person to the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria within 48 hours of his release.

Their task was to arrange a date for the businessman to testify before the commission.

However, his lawyers, Ulrich Roux and Jean-Pierre “JP” Venter, opted to communicate with the commission through email rather than making the required personal appearance.

The commission subsequently raised concerns about the alleged non-compliance.

Nolitha Vukuza, the commission’s secretary, confirmed in an affidavit submitted to the Musina Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo that Carrim and his legal representatives had not fulfilled the bail condition.

Dispute over non-compliance claims

On Friday, state prosecutor Donald Shiko applied for the condition to be amended, saying that Carrim himself should be required to contact the commission.

Shiko described the existing condition as “obscure” and argued that it “had no effect” on Carrim as the accused.

The defence disputed the suggestion that his client or the legal team had deliberately disregarded the court’s instructions.

“I agree with my learned friend when he says that the condition unfortunately led to a substantial amount of misunderstanding.

“But from the outset, I wish to make it clear that it was never the intention of the accused or the legal representatives not to adhere to the condition,” Roux told the court.

He explained that the defence had emailed the commission on 29 October, forwarding the judgment containing the bail conditions.

The legal team was also dealing with Carrim’s attempted car theft case in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on 30 October.

According to Roux, the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, issued a media statement at approximately 3pm on that day, alleging that Carrim had breached his bail conditions.

The defence, however, only received correspondence from the commission’s lawyers at approximately 3.26pm.

“That press release was maliciously issued, with the sole intent of causing harm to the accused and causing confusion, which it then did.”

Defence accuses Madlanga commission of overstepping

The defence further argued that the commission had no authority to independently determine whether Carrim had breached a court-imposed bail condition.

Roux maintained that such a finding could only be made by a court.

“The commission, in fact, was not at liberty to make any finding that the accused was in violation of a bail condition.”

He also explained that further engagements between the defence and the commission took place after the initial email correspondence.

A meeting was eventually arranged for 2 November and attended by the two parties, with additional communication taking place thereafter.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Curlewis ordered that both Carrim and his legal representatives must contact the Madlanga commission to facilitate arrangements for his testimony.

The magistrate, however, did not impose a specific deadline for this to happen.

Roux welcomed the decision, maintaining that a strict deadline would be “improper” given that discussions between the defence and the commission were already underway.

The matter was postponed to 8 December.

Carrim charged over Madlanga commission no-show

Carrim’s arrest took place on 15 October at OR Tambo International Airport, where he was preparing to board a flight to Saudi Arabia via the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He faces a charge of contravention of the Commissions Act after a criminal complaint was lodged against him over his failure to appear before the Madlanga commission.

The businessman last appeared before the commission on 9 and 10 March 2026 when he was questioned about his various dealings.

He was expected to return on 15 April but allegedly suffered a heart attack two days before the scheduled appearance.

His repeated absences on ill health between April and July prompted concerns from the commission.

Carrim was later directed to appear in person on 14 August. He allegedly failed to comply and did not return to the inquiry.

Attempted theft, car smuggling case

Despite securing bail in the Pretoria matter, Carrim remains in custody because of his separate criminal case in Musina.

His bail application in that matter was unsuccessful, with the court denying him bail on 16 November pending trial.

The case concerning the attempted theft and smuggling of two vehicles was subsequently postponed to 23 November to allow for further investigations and possible transfer to the regional court.