WATCH: New York now requires proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms

In order to access the vibrant nightlife New York has to offer, one is now required to be vaccinated in order to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the city.

Workers and customers will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as their “key” to the city’s indoor dining, entertainment and fitness facilities. The move comes as about 45% of the city’s population remains unvaccinated, and case counts are rising due to the Delta variant.

Even former US President Barack Obama has had to scale back his 60th birthday celebrations, to prevent a rapid spread of the deadly variant, AFP reported on Wednesday.

Obama and wife Michelle had to pare down a guest list of the rich and famous numbering in the hundreds, due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

“The outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public guidelines and Covid safeguards in place,” Hannah Hankins said in a statement issued a day after the planned bash drew criticism, mainly from conservatives.

“Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the president and Mrs Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends,” Jenkins said.

The celebration is to take place Saturday on the upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard, and it had been expected to draw hundreds of former Obama administration officials, Democratic donors and celebrities, reportedly including George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey, according to The Washington Post.