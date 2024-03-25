The Brother Moves On campaigning for funds for ‘Zulus of New York’ tour

The name of The Brother Moves On's tour was inspired by the title of a book by celebrated author, Zakes Mda.

Members of TBMO (From L-R):Muhammad Dawjee, Mthunzi Mvubu, Siya Mthembu, Simphiwe Tshabalala, Ayanda Zalekile and Zwelizwe Mthembu in the centre. Picture by: Tseliso Monaheng

There are many challenges that come with being an independent artist, at the centre of these, universally, is the paucity of resources – to create the art or in sharing it.

Independent South African band The Brother Moves On (TBMO) finds itself in this position, but it is the need for assistance for their first ever North American tour, Zulus of New York.

“The obstacles are many as although we have 14 confirmed gigs and fees the funds only become available on our arrival to each venue. So we have to raise the capital to make the trip possible even though we have the funds in fees,” TBMO lead vocalist Siyabonga Mthembu said to The Citizen.

Their flights alone amount to R120 000. “And that’s before ground transportation, per diems and accommodation,” said Mthembu.

TBMO recently initiated a BackaBuddy campaign and have already raised R90 000 in the last three months-after receiving supported from Lubanzi Wines, Seen Pha!, Open Docs, Luvile Management, We Are Busy Bodies, Tsholo Moraba and Marquise Stillwell from Open Doc’s in the US.

“This amount has helped us pay for our US and Canadian visa’s. Next issues flights, accommodation, ground travel and per diems,” said Mthembu.

The six-member collective has already applied for the National Arts Council (NAC) funding and at the time of writing were preparing to approach South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA) to apply for a traveling fund.

“As both of these outcomes are too close to our tour we are hoping we qualify for emergency travel fund grants.”

ALSO READ: From Beethoven to Gloria Bosman: NSA renames its music hall as homage to late Jazz singer

The tour

The 12-gig tour of the US and Canada will be from 19 June to 8 July this year. One of the festivals they’ll play is the renowned Montreal Jazz Festival.

But there is a more long-lasting incentive for the band as two major record labels who’ve been following their work will be watching their performances.

“One only gets to crack the US market once considering the cost and loss of such a tour so it’s pretty vital that we make our mark here,” said Mthembu.

“We have word from two major labels that they are coming to see us live having enjoyed our past releases so it’s a big throw of the dice.”

The name of the tour is inspired by the title of a book by Zakes Mda of the same name, this after Mthembu’s interest was piqued by some similarities between the touring troupe’s conditions in the book and those currently faced by TBMO.

“We decided to ask Master Zakes Mda for permission to name the tour to which he agreed,” said Mthembu.

ALSO READ: Mthunzi Mvubu nails gong at Jazz awards while preparing for last tour with Shabaka and The Ancestors

Who are TBMO?

Since their debut six-track EP The Golden Wake in 2009, TBMO have moved on from being just another alternative band to becoming a striking voice in the monotonous music industry at home and abroad.

They have become one of the country’s most respected collectives – such is their command that it has become commonplace to see other recognised performers (some bigger than them) come to watch them live. Their last album was 2022’s $/He Who Feeds You…Owns You.

Including Mthembu, other members of the collective are drummer Simphiwe Tshabalala, Ayanda Zalekile on bass and lead guitarist Zelizwe Mthembu (cousin to Siyabonga).

In recent years TBMO’s sound has been made more endearing by the horn section made up of respected saxophonists Muhammad Dawjee and Mthunzi Mvubu.

The band was found by Mthembu’s younger brother, Nkululeko ‘Nkush’ Mtghembu and its name alludes to the notion that members come and go.

In 2022 TBMO performed at the London and Berlin Jazz Festivals while in 2016 they toured Europe, playing in France, Germany and England.

Earlier this year they were one of the headliners of Zanzibar music festival, Sauti za Busara. “Our vitality is playing the continent,” said the lead singer.

“At the beginning this was our difference as we had played five African countries before our EU tours. Africa gives life so we still have 40 or so countries to still play before we call it a day. Sauti za Busara is such a vital festival and is the start of the African festival calendar.”

NOW READ: ‘I never plan my concert set list until 30 minutes before the concert,’ – Abdullah Ibrahim