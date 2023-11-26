48 hours in pictures, 26 November 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
Palestinians ride on a cart as they inspect the damage amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Al-Zahra on the southern outskirts of Gaza City, on November 26, 2023 as a truce between Israel and Hamas entered its third day. – Israel faces mounting pressure to extend a four-day pause in its war against Hamas, but military officials fear that a longer truce risks blunting its efforts to rout the Islamist movement. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
Palestinians fleeing the north walk along the Salaheddine road in the Zeitoun district on the southern outskirts of Gaza City on November 26, 2023. – Israel faces mounting pressure to extend a four-day pause in its war against Hamas, but military officials fear that a longer truce risks blunting its efforts to rout the Islamist movement. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)
A gaggle of geese stands together on a farm near the small Bavarian village of Alling, southern Germany, on November 26, 2023, after the first light autumn snowfall over the weekend. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
A banner bearing a portrait of Ahlam al-Bajjari, a candidate running in Iraq’s upcoming municipal elections in December, hangs on a damaged building along a main road in the northern city of Mosul on November 26, 2023. – The Iraqi government will hold on December 18 a round of elections for provincial councils across the country. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
Palestinians carrying some belongings walk amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Al-Zahra on the southern outskirts of Gaza City, on November 26, 2023 as a truce between Israel and Hamas entered its third day. – Israel faces mounting pressure to extend a four-day pause in its war against Hamas, but military officials fear that a longer truce risks blunting its efforts to rout the Islamist movement. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
Cyclists ride along snow-covered fields near the small Bavarian village of Alling, southern Germany, on November 26, 2023, after the first light autumn snowfall over the weekend. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
Australia’s Marcus Stoinis plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26, 2023. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a catch to dismiss Australia’s Steven Smith (not pictured) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26, 2023. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)
Montpellier’s French forward #10 Wahbi Khazri (R) fights for the ball Brest’s French defender #27 Kenny Lala (L) during the French L1 football match between Montpellier Herault SC and Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, southern France on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP)
Everton’s supporters protest over the club 10-point punishment for breaching financial regulation in the streets, prior to the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Protesters wave Israeli flags and hold placards in front of Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, at the Houses of Parliament, in central London on November 26, 2023 during a demonstration to protest against antisemitism. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
Roman Rees of Germany celebrates on the podium after winning the men’s 20km individual event of the IBU World Cup Biathlon in Ostersund, Sweden, on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Anders WIKLUND / TT News Agency / AFP)
Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi fits his cap as he plays against Australia’s Alexei Popyrin during the first men’s singles final tennis match between Australia and Italy of the Davis Cup tennis tournament at the Martin Carpena sportshall, in Malaga on November 26, 2023. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
Protesters hold photos of people held hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, during a demonstration in central London on November 26, 2023 to protest against antisemitism. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
MotoGP world champion Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (C) poses for pictures with Moto2 world champion Kalex Spanish rider Pedro Acosta (L) and Moto3 world champion Honda Spanish rider Jaume Masia at the end of the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, on November 26, 2023. – Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia enjoyed a dream day as he retained his MotoGP world title and crowned it with victory in the final race of the season in Valencia today. The 26-year-old Ducati rider had been assured of the championship when his sole rival Jorge Martin crashed early in the race. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing with Egypt on the third day of a truce between Israel and Hamas on November 26, 2023. – Trucks carrying aid, including fuel, food and medicine, began moving into Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt on November 24, the biggest humanitarian convoy to enter the besieged territory since the war started on October 7 between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP)