48 hours in pictures, 26 November 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

Palestinians ride on a cart as they inspect the damage amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Al-Zahra on the southern outskirts of Gaza City, on November 26, 2023 as a truce between Israel and Hamas entered its third day. – Israel faces mounting pressure to extend a four-day pause in its war against Hamas, but military officials fear that a longer truce risks blunting its efforts to rout the Islamist movement. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)