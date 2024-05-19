48 hours in pictures, 19 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Manchester City’s Phil Foden (L) is kissed by Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (R) after scoring the 2-0 goal during the English Premier League soccer match of Manchester City against West Ham United, in Manchester, Britain, 19 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ASH ALLEN
We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including pictures of Manchester City winning the English Premier League title, political parties Rise Mzansi and MK hosting their final election rallies in Johannesburg ahead of the upcoming elections, South Africans voting in London and Elon Musk in Indonesia.
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi greets the crowds, 19 May 2024, in Ruimsig, at the party’s final general election rally. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A crew member performs a pre-flight inspection on the World War II era C-47 ‘Placid Lassie’ before a test flight, in Oxford, Connecticut, USA, 17 May 2024 (issued 18 May 2024). Several World War II aircraft, preparing to participate in the 80th anniversary of D-Day celebrations in France, are to follow the ‘Blue Spruce Route,’ from Connecticut, to Maine, Canada, Iceland, Scotland and then France. ‘Placid Lassie,’ was built in 1943 and was one of the planes that took part in the advancement by the allied forces on 06 June 1944. D-Day, originally codenamed Operation Neptune, was the largest seaborne invasion in history, when the Allied forces landed on the shores of Normandy on 06 June 1944. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
A local man sits near his damaged home as smoke rises after shelling, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 17 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. More than 9,000 residents from settlements in areas of the Kharkiv region bordering Russia have been evacuated as hostilities intensified, the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov said on 17 May. The evacuations follow a cross-border offensive by Russian forces, who claimed the capture of several villages in the region. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
People attend a rally in support of Tunisian President Kais Saied and rejecting foreign interference in Tunis, Tunisia, 19 May 2024. Tunisian president on 16 May criticized foreign ‘interference’ in response to international backlash over recent arrests of political commentators, journalists and lawyers. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
Zulu warriors and also MK (uMkhonto WeSizwe) Party supporters gather at the party’s People’s Mandate Rally held at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 May 2024. Former South Africa president Jacob Zuma is the leader of MK, the ‘uMkhonto weSizwe’ (Spear of the Nation) new political party, founded in December 2023 and will stand for the first time during the country’s upcoming general elections to be held on the 29 May 2024. The elections are to be held 30 years after the end of Apartheid and the first free and fair elections in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Former South African president and now President of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma (C), at the party’s People’s Mandate Rally held at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 May 2024. Jacob Zuma is the leader of MK, the ‘uMkhonto weSizwe’ (Spear of the Nation) new political party, founded in December 2023 and will stand for the first time during the country’s upcoming general elections to be held on the 29 May 2024. The elections are to be held 30 years after the end of Apartheid and the first free and fair elections in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
People queue in the street outside the South African High Commission in central London on May 18, 2024, to vote in South Africa’s forthcoming general election. South Africans living in London began on Saturday to cast their votes for their country’s May 29 parliamentary elections, in what is set to be the tightest vote since democratic rule was introduced at the end of apartheid. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)
Premier Alan Winde of the Western Cape and Reagan Allen , Provincial Minister/MEC Police Oversight & Community Safety during Western Cape GOTV campaign poster in Belhar on May 18, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The South African general elections will be held on 29 May 2024 to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each of the nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Athletes take part in the annual mass half marathon ‘ZaBeg.RF’, outside the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 19 May 2024. The marathon is held in 58 Russian cities and attracts around 190,000 athletes. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A Balinese dancer performs during the Balinese water purification ceremony on the sidelines of the 10th World Water Forum in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 18 May 2024. Bali hosts the 10th World Water Forum from 18-25 May 2024, which is expected to serve as a platform for dialogue to create solutions to global water management issues. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Civil Aviation and National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) officers inspect the wreckage of a crashed plane in South Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, 19 May 2024. According to police, a light aircraft, a Tecnam P2006T, crashed into a park in South Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, killing three people onboard. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
British Royal Air Force ‘Red Arrows’ aerobatic team perform demonstration flights during an airshow in Palaio Faliro, near Athens, Greece, 18 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS
An image taken with a drone shows a flooded part of the Blies river after heavy rain in Blieskastel, Germany, 19 May 2024. Large parts of the federal states of Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate were hit by heavy continuous rainfall on 17 May, which led to localized flooding. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk (C) talks to the media after the launch of Starlink at a sub-district community health center in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 19 May 2024. Musk is in Bali to attend the 10th World Water Forum and launch the satellite based internet service, Starlink, which is expected to reduce the number of internet dead zones in remote areas of Indonesia. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Pro-Palestine demonstrators march for a Gaza ceasefire in Brussels, Belgium, 19 May 2024. A group of civil society organizations called for the march. Pax Christi Flanders and Vredesactie organizations, among others, ask the Belgian government and the European Union to increase economic and diplomatic pressure on Israel. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
Logan Martin of Australia competes in the Cycling BMX Freestyle Men’s Final during the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai 2024 in Shanghai, China, 18 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
