48 hours in pictures, 22 December 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A protester has her mouth closed with a piece of tape reading “Silence kills” as relatives and friends of Ukrainian prisoners of war from the Azov Brigade and sub-units take part in a rally to call for their exchange with Russian prisoners in the center of Kyiv on December 22, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)