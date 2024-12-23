48 hours in pictures, 22 December 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A protester has her mouth closed with a piece of tape reading “Silence kills” as relatives and friends of Ukrainian prisoners of war from the Azov Brigade and sub-units take part in a rally to call for their exchange with Russian prisoners in the center of Kyiv on December 22, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
A reveller takes part in the winter solstice celebrations at the ancient Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, Britain, 21 December 2024. The winter solstice, also known as midwinter, marks the day with the shortest period of daylight and the longest night of the year in the northern hemisphere. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
People are seen under the lotus-shaped skylight at Ben Thanh metro station in Ho Chi Minh City on December 22, 2024. Thousands of selfie-taking Ho Chi Minh City residents crammed into train carriages on December 22, as the traffic-clogged business hub celebrated the opening of its first-ever metro line after years of delays. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
Hawaiian surfer Noah Beschen catches a wave at the Pe’ahi Jaws Surf Break on the island of Maui, Hawaii, on December 21, 2024. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP)
Ren Nikaido from Japan in action during the Men’s Large Hill HS 140 competition at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Engelberg, Switzerland, 22 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/PHILIPP SCHMIDLI
Children sit at sunset atop a concrete water storage tank overlooking the Hamad Residential City complex in the north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 22, 2024 amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)
Runners dressed as Santa Claus participate in the 13th edition of the traditional Madrid Christmas Race in Madrid, Spain, 22 December 2024. Picure: EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA
A woman poses for pictures at Mizumoto Park in Tokyo on December 22, 2024. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team performs before the first run of the Men’s Giant Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Alta Badia, Italy, 22 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREA SOLERO
The sun sets behind burning gas flares at the Dora (Daura) Oil Refinery Complex in Baghdad on December 22, 2024. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
Hindu pilgrims take a dip along the banks of Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on December 22, 2024. (Photo by HIMANSHU SHARMA / AFP)
A pair of sarus cranes is pictured at the Dhanauri Wetlands in Dhanauri village on the outskirts of Greater Noida in India’s Uttar Pradesh state on December 22, 2024. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
Members of Magdeburg’s fire department stand at a makeshift memorial outside the Johanniskirche (Johannes Church), near the site of a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on December 22, 2024. The death toll in the attack on December 20, rose to 5 on December 21, 2024, with over 200 injured, according to the head of the regional government, Reiner Haseloff. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
A bather dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath in Nice, on the French Riviera, on December 22, 2024. (Photo by Frederic DIDES / AFP)
Harrods’ members of staff hold a banners and chant slogans during a demonstration asking for pay rise and better working conditions, outside Harrods department store in London, on December 22, 2024, on the last shopping weekend before Christmas. Hundreds of staff at London’s luxury department store Harrods will walk out just days before Christmas, a union said on December 20, 2024, in a row over pay and working conditions. The strike at the store will target some of its busiest retail days on December 21 and 22 as well as December 26, or Boxing Day, traditionally the launch of the busy end-of-year sales. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
A member of the Voluntary Leader NGO wears a Santa Claus outfit during a distribution of gifts and food items ahead of Christmas at the Buhimba Internal Displace Persons camp on December 22, 2024. (Photo by Jospin Mwisha / AFP)
A person walks past New Brighton Lighthouse, in New Brighton, Britain, 22 December 2024. The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind throughout the west coast of Britain, with disruption to travel and gusts of up to 70mph (112kph) predicted in some areas. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
An Afghan burqa-clad woman holds a child as she asks for alms in front of the Great Mosque of Heart, in Herat on December 22, 2024. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP)
