24 hours in pictures, 27 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Philemon Makweng, 62, an early voter, folds his ballot papers at the Yeoville Recreation Centre in Johannesburg on May 27, 2024. Early voting got under way in South Africa on May 27, 2029, kick-starting what could be a historic election week, with the ruling African National Congress’ majority on the line for the first time. More than 600,000 of the elderly and infirm, along with essential workers, police and prisoners, deemed unable to come to the polls on May 29, 2024 were allowed to vote first. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)