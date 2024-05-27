24 hours in pictures, 27 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Philemon Makweng, 62, an early voter, folds his ballot papers at the Yeoville Recreation Centre in Johannesburg on May 27, 2024. Early voting got under way in South Africa on May 27, 2029, kick-starting what could be a historic election week, with the ruling African National Congress’ majority on the line for the first time.
More than 600,000 of the elderly and infirm, along with essential workers, police and prisoners, deemed unable to come to the polls on May 29, 2024 were allowed to vote first. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of South Africans casting special votes in the elections, West Papuan indigenous activists taking part in a rally against palm oil expansion, the annual celebration of Geek Pride Day in La Paz and dairy farmers from across Europe demonstrating for fair income.
Various political posters are seen at Fountains Circle in Pretoria, 27 May 2024, ahead of this week’s elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An aerial view of the City of Miami, Florida, USA, 26 May 2024. According to the City of Miami, the City was incorporated in 1896 with 444 citizens under the name of ‘The City of Miami’, along with the railroad, Flagler financed and built streets, water and power systems and a resort hotel. Canals were made to drain water from the everglades that covered a majority of the land. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Members of the US Army Golden Knights Parachute team jump during the Air & Sea Show during the Memorial Day weekend in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 26 May 2024. The ‘National Salute to America’s Heroes’ featuring the Air & Sea Show is taking place on 25-26 May, as part of the Memorial Day weekend celebrations in Miami Beach. According to the organizers, the mission of the National Salute to America’s Heroes is to bring back the true meaning and spirit of Memorial Day weekend and pay tribute to all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of the freedom. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Gert Koen casts his vote at the Berario Recreation Centre IEC voting station, 27 May 2024, as voters cast special votes ahead of this week’s elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Greenvillage resident, Ntshantsha Martha Kgatledi (85) casts her vote at her home in Soweto, Johannesburg, 27 May 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Sporting CP supporters cheer during the Portuguese Soccer Cup final match between FC Porto and Sporting CP in Oeiras, Portugal, 26 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES
West Papuan indigenous activists take part in a rally against palm oil expansion that threatens their forest in front of the Supreme Court building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 27 May 2024. Dozens of the Awyu and Moi Indigenous Peoples from West Papua and environment activists staged a rally urging the Supreme Court to revoke the permits of two palm oil companies in Boven Digoel and Sorong, which threaten customary forests. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
Indian passengers wait for suburban train service which was suspended for long time at Sealdah rail station in Kolkata, eastern India, 27 May 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported cyclone Remal’s landfall started 26 May at the coasts of Bengal and Bangladesh, a process that continued for four hours, between Sagar Islands and Khepupara, around 100km from Kolkata. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Team Italy perform their ‘three ribbons – two balls’ exercise in the final of the group competition of the 40th European Rhytmic Gymanstics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, 26 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs
Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army raid on a camp at an area designated for displaced people in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 27 May 2024. At least 40 people were killed after Israeli airstrikes hit an area in Rafah designated for the displaced, the Palestinian Civil Defense said. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
A person in costume participates in the annual celebration of Geek Pride Day in La Paz, Bolivia, 26 May 2024. A crowd of lovers of series, movies and video games took to the streets in the Bolivian city of La Paz to strengthen the march for ‘Geek Pride Day’, in which Asian characters predominated. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
Dairy farmers from across Europe demonstrate for fair income, on the side European Agriculture ministers’ meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 27 May 2024. Dairy producers are campaigning for fair pay, as participants from Italy, Germany, France, Belgium, Lithuania, Ireland and Denmark are parading under the slogan ‘Fair income for farmers, now!’ Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
