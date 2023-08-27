48 hours in pictures, 27 August 2023 Compiled by Michel Bega - Multimedia Editor

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Moderator Dani aka Pistolenhenry jumps over the ‘Roestigraben’ obstacle during his run at the Red Bull soapbox race in Bern, Switzerland, 27 August 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER

A woman poses with her dog during the World Dog Show 2023 competition in Geneva, Switzerland, 26 August 2023. Participants from 80 countries are presenting over 21,500 dogs from 350 breeds to a panel of 160 judges during five days of competition. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD French skipper Elodie Bonafous, Queguini group, (R) and Irish Skipper Tom Dolan, Smurfit Kappa Kingspan, race at the start of the 2023 solo multi-stage sailing race 'Solitaire du Figaro' in Ouistreham Riva-Bella, near Caen, northern France on August 27, 2023. – Elodie Bonafous, Queguini group, (R) and Tom Dolan, Smurfit Kappa Kingspan, sail at the start of the 2023 solo multi-stage sailing race 'Solitaire du Figaro' in Ouistreham Riva-Bella near Caen, northern France on August 27, 2023. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP) A Cossack slashes a watermelon with a sabre during a sabre-cutting competition in the village of Novosvetlovsky, Rostov region, on August 27, 2023. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) Dancers participate in the Children's Day Parade on the first day of the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, 27 August 2023. Notting Hill is the largest street carnival in Europe and a community-led celebration of Caribbean history and culture, this year running from 27 to 28 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN Supporters of the Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) wave a picture of Niger's new military ruler, General Abdourahamane Tiani, as they demonstrate outside the Niger and French airbases in Niamey on August 27, 2023. (Photo by AFP) A Tao priest blows a fire as a part of a ritual during the Hungry Ghost Festival in Damansara, Malaysia, 26 August 2023. According to a Chinese tradition, the seventh month in the Chinese lunar calendar is called the Ghost Month in which ghosts and spirits are believed to come out from hell to visit the Earth. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL Athletes compete under torrential rain conditions during the women's 5th stage and final cycle race of the Tour of Scandinavia's from Middelfart to Haderslev on August 27, 2023. (Photo by Claus Fisker / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) A competitor takes part in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships held at the Waen Rhydd peat bog, Llanwrtyd Wells, Mid Wales, on August 27, 2023. – The race is held along a 55-metre bog trench, in which the contestants must complete two lengths. Conventional swimming strokes are not allowed, though snorkels and flippers are mandatory. (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP) Competitors dressed as Barbie and Ken arrive to the World Bog Snorkelling Championships held at the Waen Rhydd peat bog, Llanwrtyd Wells, Mid Wales, on August 27, 2023. – The race is held along a 55-metre bog trench, in which the contestants must complete two lengths. Conventional swimming strokes are not allowed, though snorkels and flippers are mandatory. (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP) (From L) Kenya's Jackline Chepkoech, Ethiopia's Lomi Muleta, Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi and Uganda's Peruth Chemutai compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 27, 2023. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)