24 hours in pictures, 25 August 2023 Compiled by Michel Bega - Multimedia Editor

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Diver Asbjorg Nesje from Norway trains in front of the Opera House one day before the World Cup in Death Diving / Dods, in Oslo, Norway, 25 August 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/Javad Parsa

The father of Ukrainian serviceman Ihor Voevodin reacts at his sons funeral ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, 25 August 2023. Ihor was a student of Japanese studies at Kyiv National Taras Schevchenko University before joining the army at the beginning of the war. He was killed in combat on August 19. Picture: EPA-EFE/CATHAL MCNAUGHTON Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing prepares in the pit during the second practice session for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands, 25 August 2023. The Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix is held on 27 August 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL Indian Muslim students decorate a flower carpet or 'Pookalam' during a flower carpet competition as part of the Onam festival celebrations in Chennai, India, 24 August 2023. The Onam festival is a 10-day long harvest festival and is celebrated mostly in India's southern state of Kerala. Malayalam people in India and across the world put decorated flower beds in front of their houses to welcome King Mahabali, a past ruler of Kerala in southern India. Picture: EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED Perdrina Alvarado, survivor of the Rancho Bejuco massacre, reacts to the court ruling in which eight soldiers are acquitted, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 24 August 2023. A Guatemalan court sentenced a retired military commander to 20 years in prison and acquitted eight other members of the Army, accused of massacring 25 people from an indigenous community in the north, during the government of dictator Efrain Rios Montt (1982-1983). Picture: EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba Sven 'Spandex' Smith from the United Kingdom performs during the Dark Horses qualifying round of the Air Guitar World Championship in Oulu, Finland, 24 August 2023. The annual event runs from 24 to 25 August 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT Mlaba informal settlement residents clear the area that caught fire last night at Denver in Johannesburg, 25 August 2023. It is alleged that the fire was caused by a candle. One person died in the fire. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A picture taken with a drone shows thousands of people as they bathe at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 24 August 2023. The thermometers reached 40 degrees Celsius in Rio de Janeiro, on another day of strong heat in the middle of the Brazilian winter. Picture: EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda Supporters of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) shout slogans and carry black flags and banners as they take part in a mass rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 25 August 2023. Thousands of BNP activists and party leaders joined a mass rally with black flags to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and advance their one-point demand for a non-partisan government during the Bangladesh general election. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM Orange Unite members picket outside the Gauteng Department of Social Development in Johannesburg, 25 August 2023, to raise awareness against Gender-Based Violence, woman trafficking and to end violence against women. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen