24 hours in pictures, 25 August 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Death Diving World Championship

Diver Asbjorg Nesje from Norway trains in front of the Opera House one day before the World Cup in Death Diving / Dods, in Oslo, Norway, 25 August 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/Javad Parsa

Funeral for Ukrainian serviceman Ihor Voevodin
The father of Ukrainian serviceman Ihor Voevodin reacts at his sons funeral ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, 25 August 2023. Ihor was a student of Japanese studies at Kyiv National Taras Schevchenko University before joining the army at the beginning of the war. He was killed in combat on August 19. Picture: EPA-EFE/CATHAL MCNAUGHTON
Formula One Dutch Grand Prix - Practice sessions
Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing prepares in the pit during the second practice session for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands, 25 August 2023. The Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix is held on 27 August 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL
Flower carpet competition as part of the Onam festival
Indian Muslim students decorate a flower carpet or ‘Pookalam’ during a flower carpet competition as part of the Onam festival celebrations in Chennai, India, 24 August 2023. The Onam festival is a 10-day long harvest festival and is celebrated mostly in India’s southern state of Kerala. Malayalam people in India and across the world put decorated flower beds in front of their houses to welcome King Mahabali, a past ruler of Kerala in southern India. Picture: EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Guatemala court sentences soldier and acquits eight for massacre in 1982
Perdrina Alvarado, survivor of the Rancho Bejuco massacre, reacts to the court ruling in which eight soldiers are acquitted, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 24 August 2023. A Guatemalan court sentenced a retired military commander to 20 years in prison and acquitted eight other members of the Army, accused of massacring 25 people from an indigenous community in the north, during the government of dictator Efrain Rios Montt (1982-1983). Picture: EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba
Air guitar world championship 2023 in Oulu
Sven ‘Spandex’ Smith from the United Kingdom performs during the Dark Horses qualifying round of the Air Guitar World Championship in Oulu, Finland, 24 August 2023. The annual event runs from 24 to 25 August 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT
Denver fire
Mlaba informal settlement residents clear the area that caught fire last night at Denver in Johannesburg, 25 August 2023. It is alleged that the fire was caused by a candle. One person died in the fire. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Heatwave in Brazil
A picture taken with a drone shows thousands of people as they bathe at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 24 August 2023. The thermometers reached 40 degrees Celsius in Rio de Janeiro, on another day of strong heat in the middle of the Brazilian winter. Picture: EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
BNP supporters hold 'black flag' mass procession in Dhaka
Supporters of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) shout slogans and carry black flags and banners as they take part in a mass rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 25 August 2023. Thousands of BNP activists and party leaders joined a mass rally with black flags to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and advance their one-point demand for a non-partisan government during the Bangladesh general election. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Anti-gender-based-violence demonstration
Orange Unite members picket outside the Gauteng Department of Social Development in Johannesburg, 25 August 2023, to raise awareness against Gender-Based Violence, woman trafficking and to end violence against women. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

