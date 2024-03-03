48 hours in pictures, 3 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
Kyrgyz horsemen take part in the traditional Central Asian sport of Kok-Boru, dragging a goat, in the village of Uchimchek, 30 km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 03 March 2024. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game in which players grab a goat carcass from the ground, riding horses and trying to score a goal by putting it in the opponent’s goal. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
Fans of Leverkusen light flares during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Cologne, Germany, 03 March 2024. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
An activist holds up her red-painted hands during a demonstration by activists of the Network for Gaza, displaying a twenty meter long banner with the words ‘Stop genocide’ and a dozen bloody packages representing Gaza aid, during a protest against what they called “Israel’s genocidal violence”, in Piazza Plebiscito in central Naples, Italy, 03 March 2024. The protesters displayed bloody aid packages to remember the more than 100 Palestinians killed and 700 injured while trying to get aid packages from an aid convoy in Gaza on 29 February. The deaths were a result of a stampede according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) which conducted a review on the incident, and mostly by Israeli gunfire according to Gaza medics and later the EU diplomatic service on 03 March. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
Ukrainians hold a placards reading ‘Captivity is killing!’, ‘Don’t be silent!’, ‘Free Azov’, among others, during a rally calling for authorities to return their relatives from Russian captivity, in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 03 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Visitors view a Ferrari model car during the last day of the 91st Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) in Geneva, Switzerland, 03 March 2024. The motor show runs from 27 February until 03 March. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI
Israel Molefe during the Chilli pod eating competition held at the Chilli Festival in Heckers nursery in Boksburg, 3 March 2024. The contestants had to eat a number of whole chillies starting from the Jalapeno all the way to the California Reaper, but the competition was won one chilli before with Ernest Salzwedel being the last man standing after eating the Trinidad Maruga Scorpion. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A destroyed truck of the Kuwaiti Relief Foundation which was hit in an Israeli air strike in the west of Deir Al Balah, southern Gaza Strip, 03 March 2024. More than 30,000 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
People wear face masks depicting Julian Assange as they attend a flash mob in his support at Piazza Cavour, near the Mann Archaeological Museum, in Naples, southern Italy, 03 March 2024. Julian Assange is awaiting the outcome of his appeal against extradition to the United States from the United Kingdom’s High Court. If Assange is extradited, he is facing 175 years in a US prison. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE
Alex De Minaur of Australia celebrates with the champion trophy after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway during the singles final at the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco state of Guerrero, Mexico, 02 March 2024. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN
A protesting doctor (R) wears a Guy Fawkes mask during a rally by doctors of the Korean Medical Association against the government’s medical policy in Seoul, South Korea, 03 March 2024. Some 20,000 doctors are expected to join the mass demonstration called by The Korea Medical Association (KMA) against the government’s plans to increase the number of medical school students. South Korean hospitals in February 2024 turned away patients and delayed surgeries, amid spiking tensions between doctors and the government. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Faithful gather at St. Peter’s Square to listen to Pope Francis (not pictured) leading his Angelus prayer from the window of his office, at the Vatican City, 03 March 2024. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
A family member of passengers and crew on board the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 write on a memorial wall during a remembrance event marking the 10th anniversary of its disappearance at the Empire Subang in Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia, 03 March 2024. About 200 people, including family members of missing passengers and Malaysia’s Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook, attended the memorial event marking the 10th year after Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, carrying 12 crew members and 227 passengers, disappeared on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on 08 March 2014. EPA-EFE/NAZRI MOHAMAD
Pilgrims stand under a waterfall as they cleanse themselves of evil spirits during a Sunday morning ritual at a waterfall on the Braamfontein Spruit river in Johannesburg, South Africa, 03 March 2024. The waterfall is used mostly on weekends as the pilgrims come to cleanse themselves in an age old tradition. South Africa religion is often based on tribal values and uses Shamanic roots as its core value system. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
A handout photo made available by Everland Amusement Park, shows giant panda Fu Bao appearing to the public for the last time ahead of its return to China in April at the Everland amusement park, in Yongin, South Korea, 03 March 2024. EPA-EFE/Everland Amusement Park
Lebanese violinist of Armenian descent Ara Malikian performs at the Carolina Marin Sports Palace in Huelva, Spain, 02 March 2024. EPA-EFE/JULIAN PEREZ
Thea Lafond of Dominica celebrates after winning the Women’s Triple Jump Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, 03 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN