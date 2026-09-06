48 hours in pictures, 6 September 2026

Carrying mattresses an internally displaced (IDP) Yemen, one of many who fled their homes due to renewed clashes between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government forces and the country’s Houthi rebels, unload their belongings and set-up makeshift homes in the al-Kadah area of the Taiz Governorate, southwestern Yemen on September 6, 2026. Fighting between Yemeni government forces and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in southwest Yemen killed more than 140 combatants between midday September 5 and September 6, military sources said. Days-long clashes have erupted in Yemen over control of a gateway to the Red Sea in the deadliest fighting in the Arabian Peninsula country since a 2022 ceasefire between the two sides collapsed in July. (Photo by Ahmad AL-BASHA / AFP)