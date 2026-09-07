24 hours in pictures, 7 September 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane bursting into flames after overrunning the runway at Miami International Airport, art enthusiasts exploring works by leading African and international artists at FNB Art Joburg in Johannesburg, and Palestinians assessing the damage after an Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced people in central Gaza despite an ongoing ceasefire. These are some of the compelling images from around the world.

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A Ukrainian rescuer works to extinguish a fire in a damaged shopping mall following a Russian air attack in Zaporizhzhia on September 7, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Darya NAZAROVA / AFP) A Prime Air cargo plane is seen at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on September 6, 2026. An Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway as it landed in Miami, crashing into vehicles and catching fire, officials said. There was no immediate word on casualties in the incident reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Miami International Airport. Video showed smoke billowing from a Boeing 767 operating for Amazon Prime Air. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) A taxi drives past the reflection of the Market Theatre in a rain-soaked street along Lilian Ngoyi Street in Newtown, Johannesburg, after heavy rainfall, 7 September 2026. Johannesburg remains under wet and cold conditions, with scattered showers and thunderstorms forecast across Gauteng as a cut-off low-pressure system affects the province. Picture: Jessica Nkuna/The Citizen A heavily-tattooed man prepares to display his body art during the Big London Tattoo Show at ExCel London on September 05, 2026 in London, England. The Big London Tattoo Show returns for its 5th year to showcase the ink skills of over 500 international tattoo artists. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Media personality Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as “Jub Jub”, appears at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court, east of Johannesburg, 7 September 2026, after appearing on charges linked to the alleged discharge of a firearm. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen People cool off at fountains in Madrid Rio district in the Spanish capital during a heat wave, on September 6, 2026. Spain registered its joint-highest temperature for September on record with 45.7C measured in the southwestern municipality of El Granado on September 3, 2026 as exceptional heat hits the country, weather agency AEMET said on September 4. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP) Mourners stand past the coffin of late Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic while taking part in a public memorial on the day of his funeral ceremony at St Lukas church in Belgrade, on September 7, 2026. Mladic, 84, died last week after suffering several strokes while serving a life sentence in The Hague for war crimes committed during the 1990s war in Bosnia. (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC / AFP) First Minister John Swinney poses at First Bus Caledonia Depot as he marks the extension of the Scottish Government’s £2 bus fare cap pilot schemeon September 07, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. First Minister Swinney is marking the extension of the government’s £2 Bus Fare Cap pilot scheme, which from Monday will include journeys in Glasgow, Renfrewshire, Ayrshire, Dunbartonshire, Lanarkshire and Inverclyde, in addition to regions where it has already been rolled out, including the Highlands, Western and Northern Isles, Moray, and Argyll and Bute. The government has said it will introduce legislation for a nationwide £2 cap before the end of the current Parliament. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his wife, Tsakane Matlala, appear at the High Court in Johannesburg, 7 September 2026, on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Actors dressed as characters from Russian poet Alexander Pushkin’s fairy tales perform during the Pushkin Fest festival in St. Petersburg on September 6, 2026. (Photo by Vera Danchenko/Anadolu via Getty Images) A man wearing a costume races a donkey through the streets of the southern Lebanese town of Roum during its annual summer festival, a tradition dating back to 1964, near the city of Jezzine on September 6, 2026. (Photo by MAHMOUD ZAYYAT / AFP) Art lovers view Indlela (2026), a recent work by renowned Brazilian contemporary artist Paulo Nazareth, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 6 September 2026, during the second day of FNB Art Joburg. Now in its 19th edition, the fair continues to showcase leading African and diasporic artists through eight curated sections: HUB, LAB, ARC, MAX, GIF, INK, AUX and ORG. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Palestinians inspect the damaged building following an Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced people in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Palestine despite the ongoing cease-fire, on September 7, 2026. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images) Participants attend a presentation on the Hormuz Strait during the Hili Forum 2026 in Abu Dhabi on September 7, 2026. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) Kites fly as people bath during the Festival du Vent (Wind Festival) in Portiragnes-Plage, southern France on September 6, 2026. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) Fans are seen during the Serbian SuperLiga match between FK Crvena zvezda and Partizan at Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 6, 2026. (Photo by Filip Stevanovic/Anadolu via Getty Images) A slow shutter speed exposure shows a model displaying a creation from the AM/JASMINE collection by Liang Chen and Claire Jialing Chen during the China Fashion week in Beijing on September 7, 2026. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) Demonstrators clash with police during a protest ahead of the 53rd anniversary of the Coup d’état led by General Augusto Pinochet against President Salvador Allende in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday, September 6, 2026. The demonstrators held the traditional march organized by the Association of Relatives of the Detained-Disappeared of Chile in tribute to the victims of the military regime. (Photo by Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu via Getty Images) Participants swim through Amsterdam’s canals during the annual Amsterdam City Swim, a charity event that raises funds for research into ALS and related neurological diseases, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on September 6, 2026. (Photo by Mouneb Taim/Anadolu via Getty Images) A general view of the auction onstage during the amfAR Gala Venezia 2026 presented by World Gold Council at Hilton Molino Stucky on September 06, 2026 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images for amfAR)

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