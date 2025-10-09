A decade of the Great Train race (PICTURES & VIDEO)

The Great Train Race returned to Heidelburg railway station in Gauteng for it’s 10th year.
This year the event coincides with Heritage Month and features the dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between Woolf Barnato’s Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu.
Living piece of history
More than 100 vintage cars, motorcycles, aircraft and a majestic steam locomotive took the centre stage.
“The Great Train Race is about more than machines — it’s about keeping history alive for the next generation,” says event founder and historian Christopher Van.
“Every collector plays a part in preserving a piece of our motoring heritage.”
Pictures: Great Train Race
ALSO WATCH: Born To Perform showcases future stage talents