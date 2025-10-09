Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

A decade of the Great Train race (PICTURES & VIDEO)

Picture of Shaun Holland Picture of Shaun Holland

By Shaun Holland and Nigel Sibanda

19 minute read

9 October 2025

04:19 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

More than 100 vintage cars, motorcycles, aircraft and a majestic steam locomotive took the centre stage

The Great Train Race returned to Heidelburg railway station in Gauteng for it’s 10th year.

This year the event coincides with Heritage Month and features the dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between Woolf Barnato’s Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu.

Living piece of history

More than 100 vintage cars, motorcycles, aircraft and a majestic steam locomotive took the centre stage.

“The Great Train Race is about more than machines — it’s about keeping history alive for the next generation,” says event founder and historian Christopher Van.

“Every collector plays a part in preserving a piece of our motoring heritage.”

Pictures: Great Train Race

Molefe Seth Phalatse, owner of a Chevy Impala SS, at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Vintage cars on display at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Cyril Muniappen pauses for a photograph next to his vintage car, an Austin1912. at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Pink Cadillac Coupe DeVille at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Maggie Coelho next to a Pink Cadillac Coupe DeVille at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Pink Cadillac Coupe DeVille at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Alexis Ramon ( R) pose for a photograph in his 1945 Willys MB Jeep with his daughter Maelisse Ramon at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Inside a 1945 Willys MB Jeep at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Inside a 1945 Willys MB Jeep at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Vintage cars on display at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
1939 Talbot London on display at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
1939 Talbot London on display at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
1933 Bugatti at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
1933 Bugatti at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Michaela Bussey pose for a photograph next to a 1933 Bugatti at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Visitors wait for the arrival of the Rovos Rail train at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
The Spirit of Ecstasy Sculpture is a bonnet mascot of the Rolls-Royce cars. Pictured at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Gerald Burrell adjusts the position of the spirit of Ecstacy on his Rolls-Royce at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Side light of a Rolls-Royce at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Rolls-Royce at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Rolls-Royce at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Former SAA mechanic, Peter Kik runs the 1938 Rolls-Royce Griffon 37-liter V12 engine which was developed for naval aircraft at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Andreza Ferreira pose for a photograph next to the 1938 Rolls-Royce Griffon 37-liter V12 engine which was developed for naval aircraft at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Aircrafts fly over vintage cars at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Aircrafts fly over vintage cars at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Aircrafts fly over vintage cars at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Jurjen Kamstra pose for a photograph next to his 1909 Reliable Dayton at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Community takes pictures of the Rovos Rail train on its 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Historic showdown between Woolf Barnato’s Speed Six Bentley and Le Train Bleu in 1930 on its 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Historic showdown between Woolf Barnato’s Speed Six Bentley and Le Train Bleu in 1930 on its 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Historic showdown between Woolf Barnato’s Speed Six Bentley and Le Train Bleu in 1930 on its 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Jurjen Kamstra pose for a photograph next to Ravos Rail Train at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen pose for a photograph next to his 1909 Reliable Dayton at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Jim Cope in his Bugati1933 at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Jurjen Kamstra at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Statsiemeeter and Founder of The Great Train Race, Christopher Van (L), Motul General Manager for Sourthern and Eastern Africa, Mercia Jansen, Director of The great train Race and and co founder of Paysure Brokers, Yugandhar Prasad and Director of The great train Race and and co owner of Paysure Brokers, Anirudh Kediyal pose for a photograph inside the Ravos Rail on its 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Statsiemeeter and Founder of The Great Train Race, Christopher Van pose for a photograph next to the Ravos Rail on its 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Ravos Rail employee, Bianka van niekerk takes down the exhibition after the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
South African Afrikaans pop artist Bernice West performs at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
South African Afrikaans pop artist Bernice West performs at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Rovos Rail train on its 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
1928 Bently at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
1928 Bently at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
1928 Bently at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Motoring journalist, presenter, and media personality, Marius Roberts takes a picture of 1939 Austin 12 at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Kevin Selby rides Ural 30 with Berties (dog) in a side tank Bester at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Pink Cadillac Coupe DeVille at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Inside Chevrolet Impala SS at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Inside Chevrolet Impala SS at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Pink Cadillac Coupe DeVille at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

ALSO WATCH: Born To Perform showcases future stage talents

Read more on these topics

Classic Cars race train

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Sibiya set to be arrested? Police outside top cop’s house
Politics Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi denies his allegations are part of a political campaign
News ‘RAF execs bypass rules’: RAF’s R10 million waste
News Athletes angry as KZN water entity spends R400k for civil servant to run in New York Marathon
News Rot in police spread after 2007 ANC Polokwane conference, claims Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp