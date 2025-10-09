A decade of the Great Train race (PICTURES & VIDEO)

More than 100 vintage cars, motorcycles, aircraft and a majestic steam locomotive took the centre stage

The Great Train Race returned to Heidelburg railway station in Gauteng for it’s 10th year.

This year the event coincides with Heritage Month and features the dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between Woolf Barnato’s Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu.

Living piece of history

More than 100 vintage cars, motorcycles, aircraft and a majestic steam locomotive took the centre stage.

“The Great Train Race is about more than machines — it’s about keeping history alive for the next generation,” says event founder and historian Christopher Van.

“Every collector plays a part in preserving a piece of our motoring heritage.”

Pictures: Great Train Race

Molefe Seth Phalatse, owner of a Chevy Impala SS, at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Vintage cars on display at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025.Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Cyril Muniappen pauses for a photograph next to his vintage car, an Austin1912. at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Pink Cadillac Coupe DeVille at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. Maggie Coelho next to a Pink Cadillac Coupe DeVille. Pink Cadillac Coupe DeVille. Alexis Ramon ( R) pose for a photograph in his 1945 Willys MB Jeep with his daughter Maelisse Ramon. Inside a 1945 Willys MB Jeep. Inside a 1945 Willys MB Jeep. Vintage cars on display. 1939 Talbot London on display. 1939 Talbot London on display. 1933 Bugatti. 1933 Bugatti. Michaela Bussey pose for a photograph next to a 1933 Bugatti. Visitors wait for the arrival of the Rovos Rail train. The Spirit of Ecstasy Sculpture is a bonnet mascot of the Rolls-Royce cars. Gerald Burrell adjusts the position of the spirit of Ecstacy on his Rolls-Royce. Side light of a Rolls-Royce. Rolls-Royce. Rolls-Royce. Former SAA mechanic, Peter Kik runs the 1938 Rolls-Royce Griffon 37-liter V12 engine which was developed for naval aircraft. Andreza Ferreira pose for a photograph next to the 1938 Rolls-Royce Griffon 37-liter V12 engine which was developed for naval aircraft. Aircrafts fly over vintage cars. Aircrafts fly over vintage cars. Aircrafts fly over vintage cars. Jurjen Kamstra pose for a photograph next to his 1909 Reliable Dayton. Community takes pictures of the Rovos Rail train. Historic showdown between Woolf Barnato's Speed Six Bentley and Le Train Bleu in 1930. Historic showdown between Woolf Barnato's Speed Six Bentley and Le Train Bleu in 1930. Historic showdown between Woolf Barnato's Speed Six Bentley and Le Train Bleu in 1930. Jurjen Kamstra pose for a photograph next to Ravos Rail Train. pose for a photograph next to his 1909 Reliable Dayton. Jim Cope in his Bugati1933. Jurjen Kamstra. Statsiemeeter and Founder of The Great Train Race, Christopher Van (L), Motul General Manager for Sourthern and Eastern Africa, Mercia Jansen, Director of The great train Race and and co founder of Paysure Brokers, Yugandhar Prasad and Director of The great train Race and and co owner of Paysure Brokers, Anirudh Kediyal pose for a photograph inside the Ravos Rail. Statsiemeeter and Founder of The Great Train Race, Christopher Van pose for a photograph next to the Ravos Rail. Ravos Rail employee, Bianka van niekerk takes down the exhibition after the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race. South African Afrikaans pop artist Bernice West performs. South African Afrikaans pop artist Bernice West performs. Rovos Rail train. 1928 Bently. 1928 Bently. 1928 Bently. Motoring journalist, presenter, and media personality, Marius Roberts takes a picture of 1939 Austin 12. Kevin Selby rides Ural 30 with Berties (dog) in a side tank Bester. Pink Cadillac Coupe DeVille. Inside Chevrolet Impala SS. Inside Chevrolet Impala SS. Pink Cadillac Coupe DeVille.

