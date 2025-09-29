WATCH: Born To Perform showcases future stage talents

Multimedia

Born To Perform showcases future stage talents

29 September 2025

This past weekend saw the annual youth talent showcase Born To Perform take to the stage of the Teatro at Montecasino.

born to perform

Yahto Kraft performs in Born To Perform, 25 September 2025, at the Teatro at Montecasino. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Founded by Gemma and Matthew Marinus of the Stageworx School of the Performing Arts the aim is to establish a platform for creative youth from diverse backgrounds, cultures and socio-economic statuses to unite in the arts and showcase their talents.

born to perform
Yahto Kraft performs in Born To Perform, 25 September 2025, at the Teatro at Montecasino. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Three exciting alumni students, namely Yahto Kraft, John Tsenoli and Zinah Rose, appeared in the performance giving youngsters the opportunity to perform alongside established artists.

Yahto Kraft is a respected singer and actor who came to prominence after placing sixth in the third season of The Voice South Africa. He has also toured the world as a vocalist in the Whitney Houston tribute show The Greatest Love Of All.

born to perform
Cast members on stage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Kraft is outspoken about the positive impact of the Stageworx experience. “I battle with severe anxiety and depression, and creation is truly my antidepressant, so to be part of a community that celebrates creativity and art, without judgment or shame, is invaluable,” he says.

Afrobeat singer and songwriter John Tsenoli, from Lesotho, is another success story, with the Born To Perform platform specifically playing a central role in his career. “After the first installment of Born To Perform, I was offered various opportunities to continue exploring the arts.”

born to perform
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Actor, singer and dancer Zinah Rose, who served as co-MC alongside Graeme Watkins for this year’s show, also credits Stageworx with creating the foundation from which she is able to operate today. “When I chose to become a performer I knew my first step was training – in vocals, acting and dance,” she recalls.

born to perform
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
born to perform
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
born to perform
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
born to perform
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
born to perform
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
born to perform
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
born to perform
Yahto Kraft. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

