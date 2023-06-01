By Stephen Tau
1 Jun 2023
Water crisis: Borehole business boom

Bodemer said they were seeing increased demand for their services since the load shedding crisis became worse.

Borehole
Tomahawk Borehole Drilling owner Ludwig Bodemer inspects soil samples as the team drills a borehole on a farm in Meyerton, 25 May 2023. Demand for boreholes has increased as South Africans believe they can no longer rely on government and municipalities to provide services such as water and electricity. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
While Eskom battles to keep the lights on, water is fast becoming South Africa’s next national crisis. And, as with electricity, many citizens are looking to make their own plans to get clean water. Borehole drilling companies are seeing a boom in business as more and more people lose trust in the government to keep the taps flowing. At Tomahawk Borehole Drilling, owner Ludwig Bodemer said they were seeing increased demand for their services since the load shedding crisis became worse over the past five years. Supply and demand “Many of our clients who approached us said they needed a...

