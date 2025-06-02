East Rand Motor Show in Pictures

The 10th edition of the East Rand Motor Show took place at Benoni Northern Sports Grounds.

1971 Volkswagen Beetle with a suspension dropped on show at the 10th annual East Rand Motor Show at Benoni Northern Sports Ground, Ekhuruleni, 1 June 2025. Hot cars including classics, supercars, hot rods, muscle cars, custom-builds, bikes on show. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen.

The 10th edition of the East Rand Motor Show returned to the Benoni Northern Sports Ground in 2025.

The Citizen’s photo Journalist Nigel Sibanda shows us some of his favourite rides.

1971 Volkswagen Beetle with a suspension dropped on show at the 10th annual East Rand Motor Show at Benoni Northern Sports Ground, Ekhuruleni, 1 June 2025.

Benoni resident, Blaine Kotze, inside a Ford GT4 at the 10th annual East Rand Motor Show at Benoni Northern Sports Ground, Ekhuruleni, 1 June 2025. The Ford GT40 is a highly iconic mid-engined racing car developed by Ford to challenge Ferrari in endurance racing.

Philip Du Plessis' Alexus V-8 Engine Kit Car, which he modified by changing the body and doors, took him 2 years to build. It is on display at the 10th annual East Rand Motor Show at the Benoni Northern Sports Ground, Ekhuruleni, on 1 June 2025.

A Rolls-Royce at the 10th annual East Rand Motor Show at Benoni Northern Sports Ground, Ekhuruleni, 1 June 2025. The Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud I, introduced in 1955, was a luxury car that marked a significant step forward from its predecessor, the Dawn/R-Type. Key features include a lengthened chassis, a powerful inline-six engine, and the introduction of a wider range of luxury options as standard.

Inside a Rolls-Royce at the 10th annual East Rand Motor Show at Benoni Northern Sports Ground, Ekhuruleni, 1 June 2025. The Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud I, introduced in 1955, was a luxury car that marked a significant step forward from its predecessor, the Dawn/R-Type. Key features include a lengthened chassis, a powerful inline-six engine, and the introduction of a wider range of luxury options as standard.

