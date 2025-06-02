New vehicle sales extended winning streak for a fifth time in May

An even-split between locally made and imported products within the top 10 models saw offset for the month inch closer to 50 000 unit sales for the first time since March.

The Toyota Hilux kept its record intact as the country’s best-selling new vehicle and bakkie in May. Image: Toyota

South Africa’s new vehicle sales showed no let-up with a fifth increase in as many months in May, and the eighth overall since October last year.

Hilux and Ranger dominate 2 000+ club

In a repeat of April, the Toyota Hilux ended May as the country’s best-seller with an offset of 2 458 units, but this time chased by its arch rival, the Ford Ranger, whose 2 147 saw it swop places with the Suzuki Swift that finished third on 1 842.

Completing the top-five, the Toyota Corolla Cross retained its fourth place from April with sales of 1 629, this time followed by the Volkswagen Polo Vivo on 1 543.

Having exchanged places with the Vivo, the Hyundai Grand i10 ranked sixth with 1 537, followed by the Isuzu D-Max on 1 473 and the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro on 1 255.

Rounding off an even split between locally made and imported vehicles, the Suzuki Fronx raked in sales of 1 219 to finish ninth, and the GWM Haval Jolion 1 113 to complete the top 10.

Month in detail

Having lost some ground from the 50 000 mark in April after moving 42 401 units versus March’s 49 493, the May figures from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) registered a year-on-year increase of 22% from 37 139 in 2024, to 45 308 in 2025.

Out of the respective segments, only exports ended in the red with a downturn of 14.6% from 35 277 to 30 112.

By contrast, new passenger vehicle sales emerged as the biggest highlight with an increase of 30% from last year’s 24 419 to 31 741.

After picking-up momentum in April following three months of consecutive decreases, light commercial vehicles posted a second uptick in May with an increase of 5.8% from 10 337 to 10 938.

Equally, medium-duty commercial vehicle sales rose 22.7% to 660 from 538, while heavy-duty truck and bus sales improved by 6.7% from 1 845 to 1 969.

In total, dealer sales made-up 88.4% or 45 038 vehicles sold, with the rest being split up as follows:

Rental agencies: 6.8%

Corporate Fleets: 3.0%

Government: 1.8%

Naamsa upbeat

“The South African Reserve Bank decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points signalled a welcome policy pivot in support of industrial growth, affordability, and macro-economic stability,” Naamsa said.

“The move, which followed a cautious policy hold in March, is widely welcomed by the industry – particularly by Naamsa, as we had previously advocated for an easing in monetary policy to help cushion the sector from escalating global and domestic risks”.

In the same statement, Naamsa CEO, Mikel Mabasa, said, “the reserve bank’s latest decision to lower interest rates is both timely and commendable.

“It directly supports consumer affordability and boosts production competitiveness at a time when global uncertainty is weighing heavily on our export markets. While the new tariff measures remain a concern, our industry has proven its resilience time and time again”.

Commenting on the finally passed budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana last month, Naamsa added, “the reserve bank’s policy action demonstrated that price stability and growth need not be mutually exclusive.

“The combination of responsible fiscal management and cautious monetary easing creates room for counter-cyclical support to the real economy, particularly in high-multiplier industries such as automotive manufacturing”.

The association further stated,” with inflation easing to 2.8%, still well below the 3%-6% target range, and the Rand regaining strength, the macro-economic environment became more conducive to supporting consumer spending and business investment.

“For South Africa’s automotive manufacturing base, the implications of the cut extend beyond retail credit conditions.

“Lower interest rates will reduce borrowing costs for manufacturing, supporting planned capital expenditure, tooling upgrades, and retooling for new models”.

Top 10 marques

Out of the top 10 best-selling brands, the first eight places remained unchanged from April, with Toyota placing first on 10 330, Suzuki second on 5 536 and Volkswagen third on 4 582.

Hyundai stayed steady in fourth with 3 351, with Ford finishing fifth on 2 932 and GWM sixth on 2 059.

Chery, meanwhile, kept its seventh place on 1 995 ahead of eighth place Isuzu (1 961), with Mahindra jumping a notch to ninth on 1 524 at the expense of Renault, who departs from the top 10.

Returning for the first time since February, Kia ended May in 10th place on 1 406.

May Top 50 Best-Sellers

Toyota Hilux – 2 548 Ford Ranger – 2 147 Suzuki Swift – 1 842 Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 629 Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 543 Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 537 Isuzu D-Max – 1 473 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 255 Suzuki Fronx – 1 219 GWM Haval Jolion – 1 113 Toyota Starlet – 1 039 Kia Sonet – 870 Mahindra Pik Up – 786 Volkswagen Polo – 767 Suzuki Ertiga – 721 Toyota Starlet Cross – 694 Volkswagen T-Cross – 686 Toyota Fortuner – 679 Toyota Vitz – 624 Toyota Rumion – 618 Toyota HiAce – 617 Nissan Magnite – 570 Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 534 Omoda C5 – 687 Toyota Urban Cruiser – 517 Renault Kiger – 492 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 439 Hyundai i20 – 399 Renault Kwid – 393 Nissan Navara – 389 Jetour Dashing – 377 Suzuki Baleno – 371 Hyundai Exter – 368 Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 365 GWM P-Series – 348 Renault Triber – 308 Ford Everest – 303 Suzuki Jimny – 300 Volkswagen Amarok – 282 GWM Haval H6 – 281 Ford Territory – 274 Volkswagen Tiguan – 263 Jetour X70 Plus – 243 Suzuki Eeco – 239 Beijing X55 Plus – 234 Hyundai Venue – 220 Citroën C3 Aircross – 217 Foton Tunland G7 – 216 Kia Seltos – 209 Citroën C3 – 192

