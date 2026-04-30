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Joy of Jazz reclaims its place as ‘curator of jazz’ [VIDEO]

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By Carlos Muchave

Multimedia Journalist

1 minute read

30 April 2026

05:37 pm

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The launch was not just a festival announcement; it was the unveiling of an aspirational world where sophistication meets cultural depth.

The Citizen was invited to the media launch of the Joy of Jazz festival on Wednesday, 29 April, where various artists who will be performing at the event were announced.

The event, taking place on 25 and 26 September at the Sandton Convention Centre, is expected to include five stages.

“I am very pleased with the fact that they got a younger generation of musicians to perform at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz”, said legendary jazz musician Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse, who also attended the launch.

The launch was not just a festival announcement; it was the unveiling of an aspirational world where sophistication meets cultural depth.

The festival celebrates its 27th edition, where it reclaims its place as the ‘Curators of the Jazz Lifestyle’, positioning South African artistry at the forefront of the global jazz stage.

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