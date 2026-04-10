What to do this weekend: The live Hugh Masekela Tribute in Joburg

If you need weekend plans, this Hugh Masekela tribute is the event to go to

If you are in Johannesburg and craving something soulful, powerful and proudly South African, then this is your sign.

‘The Horn Lives On’ is bringing the spirit of Hugh Masekela back to life at the Joburg Theatre. Lovingly known to South African’s at Bra Hugh, this musical production gives fans a taste of the jazzy musical legacy.

Running for just four days, this is not your average concert. It is a full-bodied celebration of a man whose trumpet became the soundtrack to freedom, resistance and joy.

And the lineup? Stacked.

Leading the charge is Vusi Mahlasela, whose voice carries the same emotional weight and activism that defined Bra Hugh’s legacy.

He is joined by Afro-jazz powerhouse Judith Sephuma, bringing elegance and depth to the stage, alongside the ever-mesmerising Zoe Modiga, who bridges old and new with effortless grace.

Adding a continental flair is Tresor, while the Baobab Sisters and iComplete promise rhythm, movement and pure performance energy.

Together, this cast is not just performing hits honouring a legacy.

Behind the scenes, the creative direction of James Ngcobo ensures the show feels immersive and theatrical, while musical director Sydney Mavundla keeps the heartbeat of the trumpet front and centre, just as Masekela would have wanted.

Partnering with the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, the production promises a rich mix of music, memory, and meaning.

But the experience does not start when the lights dim.

From the moment you step into the theatre foyer, fans can engage with curated installations, snap photos with a replica of Bra Hugh’s iconic horn, and browse exclusive merchandise that captures his enduring influence. It is part concert, part cultural moment.

More than anything, this tribute taps into Masekela’s pan-African vision. His music travelled the world, but it always carried home with it. That same energy pulses through this production, reminding audiences why his voice still matters today.

Details at a glance

Venue: Joburg Theatre, Braamfontein

Dates: 9 to 12 April 2026

Tickets: R200 to R550