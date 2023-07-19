WATCH: Dr Naledi Pandor celebrates Mandela Day with Irish Deputy Prime Minister in Mamelodi

By Thahasello Mphatsoe

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, was joined by the visiting Irish Deputy Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, and other international diplomats to celebrate “Nelson Mandela International Day” — a day dedicated to celebrating Mandela’s life by dedicating 67 minutes towards kindness and charity.

The visit happened at Bophelong Community Centre in Mamelodi East. Minister Pandor visited the centre 10 years ago, in 2013. Therefore, this year’s visit will allow the minister to observe how the centre has grown over the past decade and what challenges remain to be addressed.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Health decreases surgeries backlog, but thousands still waiting