PICS: Naked machete-wielding man demands to see Ramaphosa

An irate citizen, seeming fed up with the government’s inability to solve the problems facing the country, decided to take drastic action outside the Union Buildings on Wednesday.

Despite the chilly weather, the machete-wielding man decided to take a leaf from Lady Godiva’s book, in a bid to have his issues aired out.

Lady Godiva was an old Anglo-Saxon gentlewoman who famously rode a horse in the nude through Coventry, in Warwickshire, in protest of high taxes in the year 1057.

Nelson Mandela statue threats

The frustrated man began to gather rocks and assemble them around the feet of the iconic statue of former President Nelson Mandela.

A freelance journalist witnessed the man’s antics while on another assignment.

“He was trying to destroy the [Nelson Mandela] statue for over an hour before police could intervene,” said eyewitness Frans Machate.

“The security guards at the Union Buildings just observed from a distance, and when people asked why are they not handling the situation, they said that they were scared of being attacked by the man.”

The guards alerted police stationed at the Union Building entrance, but it is understood law enforcement was slow to react.

The man was adamant that the statue of the late struggle icon be destroyed because, according to him, it represented British imperialism.

Nearly an hour later, two officers arrived to negotiate with the man. The officers asked him to dress up and hand over his machete.

“He was insisting he is not dangerous and told police he would only comply if President Cyril Ramaphosa came to meet with him, personally,” said Machate.

Police, however, were able to remove the man from the Union Buildings without having to summon Ramaphosa, who is due to address the National Assembly in Cape Town later on Wednesday.

It’s unclear at this stage if the man is affiliated with any political party.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masonda said the was taken to the medical care centre for examination.

“An inquiry will be opened at the nearest police station for investigation,” said Masondo.