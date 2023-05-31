Magashule faces expulsion from ANC after being found guilty of misconduct

By Thapelo Lekabe

Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has been found guilty of violating the governing party’s Constitution by attempting to suspend ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) has recommended that Magashule be expelled for his behaviour.

Magashule found guilty of misconduct

Mbalula told the media on Wednesday that the former secretary-general had been found guilty of misconduct and contravening the party’s Constitution during his disciplinary hearing held last week via virtual platforms.

In May 2021, Magashule wrote a letter to Ramaphosa to suspend him from the ANC in accordance with the party’s step-aside resolution.

This came after the ANC suspended Magashule and barred him from addressing public rallies due to his corruption charges related to the R255 million Free State asbestos corruption case.

At the time, the ANC said that Magashule did not have the authority to suspend Ramaphosa and ordered him to apologise. However, Magashule refused to do so.

“His said failure, refusal, or neglect to apologise constitutes misconduct,” said Mbalula.

Seven days to make submissions

Mbalula said the ANC had given Magashule seven days to make written submissions on why he should not be expelled as a member of the party.

“The charged is afforded seven calendar days from the date of being informed or becoming aware of this finding to make written submissions to the NDC administrator to show course why the ANC recommendation that the charged member be expelled from the organisation should not be imposed as an appropriate sanction.”

R255m asbestos tender case

After more than two years on the pre-trial roll, Magashule and his co-accused’s corruption trial will finally start from 15 April to 23 June 2024.

The former ANC secretary-general and his co-accused face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) related to the R255 million Free State asbestos corruption matter.

Magashule has maintained his innocence over the corruption charges and claims that they are politically motivated.

