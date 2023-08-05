PICTURE FEATURE: Tour de France Femmes in black and white

Compiled by Michel Bega

Dutchwoman Demi Vollering succeeded compatriot and great rival Annemiek van Vleuten to win the second edition of the women’s Tour de France in Pau on Sunday. The Tour de France Femmes, as the race is also known, returned this summer covering 956 kilometers.

The pack rides during the first stage – 124 km around Clermont-Ferrand, in the Puy-de-Dome department of central France. Picture: AFP

Eventual overall winner Team SD Worx’s Dutch rider Demi Vollering wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey reacts before taking the start of the eighth and final stage. Picture: AFP

St Michel Mavic Auber 93 team’s riders warm up before the start of the second stage – 151 km between Clermont-Ferrand and Mauriac, in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region. Picture: AFP

Cyclists ride past a sunflower field during the sixth stage – 122,5 km between Albi and Blagnac, in Blagnac. Picture: AFP

Lifeplus Wahoo French rider Typhaine Laurance rides past a supporter during the first stage – 124 km around Clermont-Ferrand, in the Puy-de-Dome department of central France. Picture: AFP

The pack rides during the second stage. Picture: AFP

The pack of riders cycles during the first stage. Picture: AFP

Team SD Worx’s Dutch rider Demi Vollering cycles at the start of her run during the eighth and final stage, a 22,6 km individual time trial between Pau and Pau, south-western France. Picture: AFP

The pack of riders cycles during the 4th stage – 177 km from Cahors to Rodez, in Rodez, southern France. Picture: AFP

EF Education Tibco SVB German rider Kathrin Hammes is seen in a mirror in the final stage. Picture: AFP

Team SD Worx’s Dutch rider Demi Vollering (C) reacts in the finish area after she crosses the finish line to win the 7th stage – 90 km from Lannemezan to Tourmalet Bagneres-de-Bigorre, in the Hautes-Pyrenees Department, south-western France. Picture: AFP

