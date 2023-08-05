PICTURE FEATURE: Tour de France Femmes in black and white

AFP photographer Jeff Pachoud brings us a black and white picture feature of the grueling women's Tour de France.
Canyon SRAM Racing's Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma wearing the best climber's polka dot (dotted) jersey cycles to cross the finish line of the eighth and final stage.
Dutchwoman Demi Vollering succeeded compatriot and great rival Annemiek van Vleuten to win the second edition of the women’s Tour de France in Pau on Sunday. The Tour de France Femmes, as the race is also known, returned this summer covering 956 kilometers.