Compiled by Michel Bega
Multimedia Editor
2 minute read
5 Aug 2023
8:03 am

PICTURE FEATURE: Tour de France Femmes in black and white

AFP photographer Jeff Pachoud brings us a black and white picture feature of the grueling women's Tour de France.

Tour de France Femmes 2023
Canyon SRAM Racing's Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma wearing the best climber's polka dot (dotted) jersey cycles to cross the finish line of the eighth and final stage.

Dutchwoman Demi Vollering succeeded compatriot and great rival Annemiek van Vleuten to win the second edition of the women’s Tour de France in Pau on Sunday. The Tour de France Femmes, as the race is also known, returned this summer covering 956 kilometers.

Tour de France Femmes 2023
The pack rides during the first stage – 124 km around Clermont-Ferrand, in the Puy-de-Dome department of central France. Picture: AFP
Tour de France Femmes 2023
Eventual overall winner Team SD Worx’s Dutch rider Demi Vollering wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey reacts before taking the start of the eighth and final stage. Picture: AFP
Tour de France Femmes 2023
St Michel Mavic Auber 93 team’s riders warm up before the start of the second stage – 151 km between Clermont-Ferrand and Mauriac, in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region. Picture: AFP
Tour de France Femmes 2023
Cyclists ride past a sunflower field during the sixth stage – 122,5 km between Albi and Blagnac, in Blagnac. Picture: AFP
Tour de France Femmes 2023
Lifeplus Wahoo French rider Typhaine Laurance rides past a supporter during the first stage – 124 km around Clermont-Ferrand, in the Puy-de-Dome department of central France. Picture: AFP
Tour de France Femmes 2023
The pack rides during the second stage. Picture: AFP
Tour de France Femmes 2023
The pack of riders cycles during the first stage. Picture: AFP
Tour de France Femmes 2023
Team SD Worx’s Dutch rider Demi Vollering cycles at the start of her run during the eighth and final stage, a 22,6 km individual time trial between Pau and Pau, south-western France. Picture: AFP
Tour de France Femmes 2023
The pack of riders cycles during the 4th stage – 177 km from Cahors to Rodez, in Rodez, southern France. Picture: AFP
Tour de France Femmes 2023
EF Education Tibco SVB German rider Kathrin Hammes is seen in a mirror in the final stage. Picture: AFP
Tour de France Femmes 2023
Team SD Worx’s Dutch rider Demi Vollering (C) reacts in the finish area after she crosses the finish line to win the 7th stage – 90 km from Lannemezan to Tourmalet Bagneres-de-Bigorre, in the Hautes-Pyrenees Department, south-western France. Picture: AFP

