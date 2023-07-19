PICTURES: South Africa celebrates Mandela Day

Compiled by Michel Bega

The theme of the Mandela Day 2023 edition is “It’s in your hands”.

Lynne Wootten, left, and Greta Collier from KnitWits for the Needy, pose, 18 July 2023, among some of the donated scarves and beanies placed at the Rosebank Union Church in Sandton as part of the 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela Day campaign. The scarves and beanies are available for the less fortunate to help themselves to, to keep warm during winter. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

People stand next to a statue of Nelson Mandela, depicting his love for boxing, outside his former legal offices in Johannesburg, 17 July 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor (back), and Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Defence Micheal Martin plants a tree at Bophelong Community Centre in Mamelodi, Pretoria, 18 July 2023, for the annual Mandela Day. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Operational Manager of Level 6 Theatre Suzan Matsamela during a tour at the ward at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Pretoria, 18 July 2023, during his visit to numerous hospitals to provide support to the various teams preforming surgical procedures for Mandela Day. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Visitors to Nelson Mandela Square pose at the base of the Mandela Statue, 18 July 2023, on Mandela Day. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda attends, 18 July 2023, an event hosted by Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo honouring Nelson Mandela in the Mandela Memorial Garden in Thokoza Park, where the former President planted a white stinkwood champion tree in 2008 for his 90th birthday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Pupils from Little Dynamites Early Learning Centre in Rockville, from left, Lethabo Mabaso, Keabiloe Molaba, Lwandle Motloung and Lubanzi Tungwane pose for a photograph near a mural of Nelson Mandela, 18 July 2023, at Thokoza Park in Soweto, on Mandela Day. The pupils were attending an event hosted by Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo honouring Nelson Mandela in the Mandela Memorial Garden where the former President planted a white stinkwood champion tree in 2008 for his 90th birthday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Runners take part in the Mandela Day Houghton Run through the streets of Johannesburg, 16 July 2023. The run took participants past three historic Mandela-related sights in the area. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Volunteers Ronewa Mashimbye, left, and Boniswa Moto, from DM5 Incorporated law firm, help make sandwiches at the Ladles of Love Mandela Day activation, 18 July 2023, at The Old Edwardian Society in Lower Houhgton, Johannesburg. The event included 6 700 volunteers across Joburg, Durban, Cape Town and Hermanus donating 67 minutes for Mandela Day making various items such as soup pots, sandwiches and educational toys for the needy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Volunteer Gloria Mbhele helps make soup pots at the Ladles of Love Mandela Day activation, 18 July 2023, at The Old Edwardian Society in Lower Houhgton, Johannesburg. The event included 6 700 volunteers across Joburg, Durban, Cape Town and Hermanus donating 67 minutes for Mandela Day making various items such as soup pots, sandwiches and educational toys for the needy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Employees of PlasticsSA plant a tree at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein on Nelson Mandela Day, 18 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

A man sweeps at Constitution Hill on Nelson Mandela Day, 18 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Members of the Friends of Johannesburg Cemeteries tidy up the recently vandalised ash wall at the Braamfontein cemetery on Nelson Mandela Day, 18 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen