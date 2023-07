By Citizen Reporter

The awards recognise outstanding achievement and excellence within the South African Film and Television industry, with a special focus on KwaZulu-Natal.

Baby Cele gestures as she scooped the Best Supporting Actress in the movie “Umkhumbuzile”. Looking on is her son Thando. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Well known televsion actor Mthandeni Mbambo gestures as he scooped the Best Supporting Actor winner in the movie “Durban Gen”. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Writer and Producer Philani Sithebe and writer and director Bonie Sithebe gesture as the husband and wife duo swept most of the awards as they won seven categories in their film “Valley of a Thousand Hills”. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Well known actors Minnie Dlamini and Siphseihle Vazi MC the 10th Simon Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

“Big Zulu” performs on stage. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Socialites Sorisha and Vivian Reddy are seen on the red carpet. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Noxolo Mathula is seen on the red carpet. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Personality SK Khanyile and actress Leleti Khumalo are seen on the red carpet. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Zoe Modiga is seen on the red carpet during the glittering 10th Simon Sabela KZN Film and Television awards. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

“Khuzani” performs on stage during the 10th Simon Sabela KZN Film and Television awards. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Well known singer Zoe Modiga performs on stage. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Simphiwe Qwabe scops the “Best Documentary Shorts” award. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal