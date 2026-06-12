PICTURES: Step back in time at the Medieval Fayre

The Medieval Fayre was held over the weekend at Greensleeves in Krugersdorp.
Organised by Alter Egos Events, the much-loved Gauteng festival combines history, fantasy and family entertainment in a colourful celebration of all things medieval.
A mounted archer shoots at targets during a demonstration. The Magical Medieval Fayre is Alter Egos Events’ flagship annual festival, held in Gauteng and designed to transport visitors into a fantasy-inspired medieval world. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Sea-Anne Venter, left, and Kylie Pienaar pose for a photograph. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An archer poses with a horse. The event traditionally takes place on the first Saturday of June and has become one of South Africa’s best-known medieval-themed gatherings. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Liam Garcia, left, and Ayla Farrell dressed as plague rats. The pair were crowned the winners of the Medieval Fayre Fancy Dress Contest. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Corle Ferreira, dressed as a knight, poses for a photograph. Ferreira claimed second place in the Medeival Fayre Fancy Dress Contest. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors can take part in interactive activities such as archery, axe and spear throwing, Historical European Martial Arts, medieval games, and live role-playing battles. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Winner of the pie eating contest, which featured contestants eating pies in the fastest time possible with no hands. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Sea-Anne Vente poses for a photograph displaying some of the detail in her outfit. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The event is family-friendly and offers activities for both children and adults, including unicorn rides, mounted archery demonstrations and hands-on experiences. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A lighthearted moment shared between attendees. One of the festival’s most popular attractions is the Knight’s Quest, a scavenger-hunt-style adventure that encourages guests to explore the entire fairground. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors watch the pie eating contest. Food and drink are a major attraction, with medieval-inspired fare such as turkey legs, mead and ale helping to create an authentic old-world experience. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
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