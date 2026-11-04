PICTURES: Best images from South Africa’s 2026 local government elections

From queues at polling stations to memorable moments at the ballot box, take a look at how South Africans experienced election day across the country.

South Africans headed to polling stations across the country on Wednesday, 4 November, to cast their ballots in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

From voters queuing to political leaders casting their ballots, our photographers captured a variety of moments from election day.

Here is a selection of images from across the country.

(For best view, click on image for fullscreen)

A voter folds her ballot paper before casting it at Mai Mai Bazaar Hall polling station in Johannesburg, on November 4, 2026, during South Africa’s local government elections. South Africans vote on November 4, 2026 in a closely watched local government election, with parties battling for control of major cities in a contest expected to offer a measure of the national mood before the next national polls. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) A member of the National Coloured Congress (NCC) looks on while setting up a party table outside a polling station in Cape Town on November 4, 2026, during South Africa’s local government elections. South Africans vote on November 4, 2026 in a closely watched local government election, with parties battling for control of major cities in a contest expected to offer a measure of the national mood before the next national polls. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) This aerial view shows voters queuing outside polling stations in the Umlazi township in Durban, on November 4, 2026. South Africans vote on November 4, 2026 in a closely watched local government election, with parties battling for control of major cities in a contest expected to offer a measure of the national mood before the next national polls. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) Voters queue outside Mai Mai Bazaar Hall polling station in Johannesburg, on November 4, 2026, during South Africa’s local government elections. South Africans vote on November 4, 2026 in a closely watched local government election, with parties battling for control of major cities in a contest expected to offer a measure of the national mood before the next national polls. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) Voters leave after casting their votes at a church serving as a polling station in Alexandra, Johannesburg, 4 November 2026, during South Africa’s local government elections. Voters across the country are electing municipal representatives responsible for local service delivery and governance for the next five years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Voters in Nkanini during the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) at Khayelitsha on November 04, 2026 in Khayelitsha, South Africa. Local government elections are held to elect councils for all metropolitan, district and local municipalities across the country’s nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his vote at Hyde Park High School during the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) on November 04, 2026 in Hyde Park, South Africa. Local government elections are held to elect councils for all metropolitan, district and local municipalities across the country’s nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol on the road at Inanda township north of Durban on November 4, 2026, during local government elections. South Africans vote on November 4, 2026 in a closely watched local government election, with parties battling for control of major cities in a contest expected to offer a measure of the national mood before the next national polls. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP) An Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) official speaks to voters queueing to cast their ballots at the Roseland Primary School polling station in Durban on November 4, 2026, during local government elections. South Africans vote on November 4, 2026 in a closely watched local government election, with parties battling for control of major cities in a contest expected to offer a measure of the national mood before the next national polls. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP) A voter stands outside a polling station in the Umlazi township of Durban, on November 4, 2026 during South Africa’s local government elections. South Africans vote on November 4, 2026 in a closely watched local government election, with parties battling for control of major cities in a contest expected to offer a measure of the national mood before the next national polls. (Photo by ILARIA FINIZIO / AFP) A supporter raises his fist while driving a uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) branded car outside the Inanda Newtown Comprehensive High School polling station in Inanda, Durban, on November 4, 2026 during South Africa’s local government elections. South Africans vote on November 4, 2026 in a closely watched local government election, with parties battling for control of major cities in a contest expected to offer a measure of the national mood before the next national polls. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) A voter leaves a church serving as a polling station in Alexandra, Johannesburg, after casting their ballot in South Africa’s local government elections, 4 November 2026. Voters across the country are electing municipal representatives who will be responsible for delivering local services and overseeing municipal governance for the next five years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen People arrives to vote during the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) at Hammanskraal Secondary school in Mandela Village voting station on November 04, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Local government elections are held to elect councils for all metropolitan, district and local municipalities across the country’s nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) An Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) sign is seen in Alexandra, Johannesburg, 4 November 2026, during the local government elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South Africans queue to cast their votes at an Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) tented polling station in Alexandra, Johannesburg, 4 November 2026, during the local government elections. Voters are choosing municipal representatives who will be responsible for local governance and service delivery in their communities for the next five years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A voter shows her inked thumb after cast their vote at an Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) tented polling station in Alexandra, Johannesburg, 4 November 2026, during the local government elections. Voters are choosing municipal representatives who will be responsible for local governance and service delivery in their communities for the next five years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South Africans queue to cast their votes at an Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) tented polling station in Alexandra, Johannesburg, 4 November 2026, during the local government elections. Voters are choosing municipal representatives who will be responsible for local governance and service delivery in their communities for the next five years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South Africans queue to cast their votes at an Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) tented polling station in Alexandra, Johannesburg, 4 November 2026, during the local government elections. Voters are choosing municipal representatives who will be responsible for local governance and service delivery in their communities for the next five years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Duduzane Zuma, first deputy president of the MK Party voting at Roseland Primary School, Newlands East during the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) on November 04, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. The municipal elections were held to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country’s nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart) South Africans queue to cast their votes at an Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) polling station situated at the Sandton Fire Station, 4 November 2026, during the local government elections. Voters are choosing municipal representatives who will be responsible for local governance and service delivery in their communities for the next five years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Fluerhoff residents queue outside Fluerhoff Primary School voting station west of Johannesburg, 4 November 2026, to cast their votes in the 2026 Local Government Elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen South Africans queue to cast their votes at an Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) tented polling station in Alexandra, Johannesburg, 4 November 2026, during the local government elections. Voters are choosing municipal representatives who will be responsible for local governance and service delivery in their communities for the next five years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen DA Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis casts his vote at Edgemead Primary School during the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) on November 04, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The municipal elections were held to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country’s nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan) Voters in Nkanini during the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) at Khayelitsha on November 04, 2026 in Khayelitsha, South Africa. Local government elections are held to elect councils for all metropolitan, district and local municipalities across the country’s nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema casts his ballot at Mponegele Lower Primary School polling station in Polokwane, on November 4, 2026, during South Africa’s local government election. South Africans vote on November 4, 2026 in a closely watched local government election, with parties battling for control of major cities in a contest expected to offer a measure of the national mood before the next national polls. (Photo by LUCAS LEDWABA / AFP) ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba arrives at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) polling station situated at the Sandton Fire Station, 4 November 2026, during the local government elections. Mashaba is set to vote at this station. Voters are choosing municipal representatives who will be responsible for local governance and service delivery in their communities for the next five years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Dr Nasiphi Moya arrives to casts her vote at Sammy Marks Museum during the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) on November 04, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The municipal elections were held to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country’s nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) South Africans cast their votes at an Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) polling station situated at the Sandton Fire Station, 4 November 2026, during the local government elections. Voters are choosing municipal representatives who will be responsible for local governance and service delivery in their communities for the next five years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Former president Thabo Mbeki casts his vote at Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg, 4 November 2026, during the 2026 Local Government Elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille casts her vote at Emmarentia Primary School in Johannesburg, 4 November 2026, during the 2026 Local Government Elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

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