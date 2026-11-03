24 hours in pictures: Dada Morero casts special vote, King Charles at Commonwealth forum and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero casting his special vote in the local government elections, Britain’s King Charles III attending the Commonwealth Business Forum in Antigua and Barbuda, Palestinian men playing football in Nuseirat, and firefighters from across Europe protesting in Brussels for better staffing, protection and investment. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero arrives at Laerskool Roodekrans in Roodepoort, 3 November 2026, to cast his special vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Several 27-foot-tall flamingos, created by artist Matthew Mazzotta, stand outside the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office building on Election Day on November 3, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans voting in the midterm elections will decide who controls Congress for the final two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, along with dozens of governorships and thousands of state offices. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) Britain’s King Charles III (L) speaks with Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds (C) alongside a Formula E racing car and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne (R) during the Commonwealth Business Forum at the Sticky Wicket Cricket Ground in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, on November 2, 2026. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) A woman displays her headwear during the Fashion in the Fields event ahead of the Melbourne Cup horse race at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne on November 3, 2026. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) Palestinian men play football at a field in Nuseirat on November 2, 2026. (Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP) Thousands of colourful disposable audio tour earphones and earbuds are hung by tourists on fences overlooking the Roman Forum in Rome on November 3, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) A firefighter holds a flare during a demonstration of unionists firefighters from several European countries to demand more staff, protection and investments in Brussels, on November 3, 2026. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP) Braamfischer resident Diana Monyai, 85, waits her turn at Moses Kotane Primary School in Soweto, 3 November 2026, to cast her special vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and senior police leadership inspect a multidisciplinary parade during the send-off of SAPS and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) officers in Durban, 3 November 2026. The officers are being deployed to various districts across the province ahead of the 4 November local government elections to maintain law and order. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Johannesburg mayoral candidate Bongani Baloyi arrives at St Peter’s Prep Boys College in Sandton, 3 November 2026, to cast his special vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A couple wearing traditional costumes stands near the Forbidden City in Beijing on November 3, 2026. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) A participant dressed as a zombie poses for a photograph on Ipanema beach after taking part in a zombie walk in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 2, 2026. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)

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