Padlocked schools to burning tyres: EC police respond to protests at voting stations

Disgruntled community members initially closed the Madlalisa voting station in Alfred Nzo with a padlock before police broke it open.

The police in the Eastern Cape have responded to isolated protest incidents at voting stations, including a station locked with a padlock and about 50 protesters blocking an entrance with burning tyres and desks.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the majority of voting stations in the province have been operating without disruption.

Community members initially closed voting station with padlock

However, officers responded to isolated protests at various stations across the province on Wednesday.

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Section 76 of the Municipal Electoral Act, Act 27 of 2000, prohibits protests on election day.

Disgruntled community members initially closed the Madlalisa Senior Primary School voting station in Alfred Nzo with a padlock, preventing Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials from accessing the school.

Saps said Public Order Police members broke the padlock, and the station is now open after failed negotiations with the community. The presiding officer has confirmed that the station is operational.

About 400 protesters remain gathered near the school, carrying placards that read “No vote”.

Protesters blocked entrance with burning tyres and school desks

Earlier at Khwezi Senior Primary School in Port St Johns, community members protested, demanding the installation of network coverage equipment in the area. Police say the situation has stabilised and the voting station has been opened.

At the Mdunyiswa Senior Primary School voting station in Mbunda Locality, Dutywa, about 50 protesters blocked the entrance with burning tyres and school desks.

“The protest was believed to be service delivery-related. The situation has since been resolved, and the station is now operating. Public Order Police remain on scene to monitor the situation,” the Saps said.

The Eastern Cape police added that it has worked with other role players for continuous joint planning and communication.

As a result, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) intervened by airlifting IEC and Saps with election material to the Sigingqini voting station in Mqanduli. The station is inaccessible by road.

SANDF airlifted IEC and Saps personnel with election material

“This intervention ensured that the voting station was able to open and operate on time and demonstrated the high level of inter-departmental cooperation and commitment to ensuring free and fair elections,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Vuyisile Nkata, is conducting aerial surveillance across the OR Tambo District to ensure that there are no disruptions.

He visited Zamukhanyo Junior Primary School in Ward 3, Port St Johns Local Municipality, where the area manager confirmed that voter turnout is very good.

“The Saps in the Eastern Cape remain fully deployed and will continue to ensure that every voter can exercise their constitutional right to vote in a safe and secure environment,” police said.