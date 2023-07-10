WATCH: Benjamin Dube called out for ‘flaunting his riches’ during snow video

By Lineo Lesemane

Reverend Benjamin Dube sparked mixed reactions after he tweeted a video showing off snow falling at his home.

In the viral video, the internationally renowned musician also shows his luxurious BMW and Mercedes Benz cars.

Many people have since reacted to the video. While others called him out for “flaunting his riches”, others said he has every right to show off because he earned his wealth.

Mmmmm Snow Cars 🔥— Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) July 10, 2023

One netizen tweeted: “Benjamin Dube is a recording artist and has his own church, he is a millionaire from his hard earned work, he can afford any car, he’s no scammer and has a right to flaunt his riches… now him showing [this] on #snow day is a problem. Yet celebrities show off every day. Leave him alone.”

Where were they when he was walking and had nothing, building his church? We so quick to comment…let him flaunt!

He is human guys!— MakaBoy 💋 (@leesmakeez) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile, many people, including DJ Fresh, have also shared their excitement for the snow on social media.

Here are a few reactions:

I slept right through two earth tremors this year, but NOT the #JohannesburgSnow!! 😛🥳🕺🏾#CelebrateTheSmallVictories 😏 #Snow— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 10, 2023

Previous snowfall in Gauteng

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), snow can be expected in Gauteng around every 10 years. The last time it snowed in the province was August 2012.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen that the bitterly cold conditions that have come with the snow are expected to last until the end of the week.

“It is snowing in Johannesburg, especially in the southern parts spreading over to the eastern parts. The snow was observed in Soweto, some areas of Roodepoort, Heidelberg, and Alberton, as well as some areas in the east of Johannesburg. Much of the snow is also expected over the areas of the high-lying grounds of Mpumalanga,” he said.

🔴 BREAKING: POWERFUL COLD FRONT WITH SUB-POLAR AIR TO HIT GAUTENG LATE ON SUNDAY!!! SINGLE-DIGIT DAYTIME TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE FOR MOST OF THE PROVINCE ON MONDAY!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) July 6, 2023

