From street-side encounters to scenes unfolding in the bustle of daily life, this collection offers a glimpse of a country that never stands still.

South African photojournalist Kim Ludbrook’s recent visit to India offered a window into a country where tradition, modernity and everyday life collide in vivid and often unexpected ways.

Moving through its streets and communities, Ludbrook turned his camera towards the people, places and fleeting moments that reveal the character of India beyond its familiar tourist landmarks.

The resulting collection captures the colour, energy, contrasts and quieter moments of life in one of the world’s most populous and visually compelling countries.

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Hindu priests perform the evening Ganga Aarti ceremony on the banks of the Ganges River in Rishikesh, India. The daily ritual involves offerings of fire, prayers and devotional songs in honour of the sacred river. Picture: Kim Ludbrook Devotees sweep the steps of a ghat along the banks of the Ganges River in Rishikesh, India, in preparation for the evening Ganga Aarti ceremony, a Hindu ritual of prayer and worship dedicated to the sacred river. Picture: Kim Ludbrook A devotee washes the steps of a ghat along the banks of the Ganges River in Rishikesh, India, in preparation for the evening Ganga Aarti ceremony, a Hindu ritual of prayer and worship dedicated to the sacred river. Picture: Kim Ludbrook Young Hindu priests in training from the Parmarth Niketan Ashram put on their shoes after taking part in religious activities along the banks of the Ganges River in Rishikesh, India. Picture: Kim Ludbrook Devotees take photographs of the Ganges River with their mobile phones at dusk, ahead of the evening Ganga Aarti ceremony in Rishikesh, India. Picture: Kim Ludbrook Two men carry a large decorative image depicting the Hindu deities Krishna and Radha as they remove decorations following an event at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, India. Picture: Kim Ludbrook A couple share a moment in a small back road in Rishikesh at the end of a hot and humid day. Picture: Kim Ludbrook Two men carry a large decorative image depicting the Hindu deities Krishna and Radha as they remove decorations following an event at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, India. Picture: Kim Ludbrook Women from Rajasthan, dressed in colourful traditional clothing, carry decorated ceremonial pots on their heads as they take part in a Hindu religious procession through the streets of Rishikesh, India. Picture: Kim Ludbrook A man feeds a grey langur monkey along a street in Rishikesh, India, in the early morning, while another monkey sits nearby. Picture: Kim Ludbrook A Hindu devotee emerges from the sacred Ganges River after a morning dip, as vendors sell flowers and offerings along the colourful ghats in Rishikesh, India. Picture: Kim Ludbrook A Hindu sadhu, or holy man, dressed in traditional saffron robes walks past a colourful mural depicting an Indian woman in Rishikesh, India. Picture: Kim Ludbrook

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