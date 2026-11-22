Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured with a Category 2 state funeral and laid to rest in the Eastern Cape next Saturday.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has described former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka as a “global figure” whose influence stretched well beyond South Africa, as family, friends and political leaders gathered to honour her legacy ahead of her state funeral.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, who served as South Africa’s deputy president before leading UN Women, died on Thursday at 71, prompting an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, government officials and civil society organisations.

She is remembered as a trailblazer for women’s rights, economic transformation and youth development, with mourners reflecting on a life spanning anti-apartheid activism, government leadership and international diplomacy.

Mbeki

Speaking at the Advocates for Transformation annual general meeting in Houghton, Mbeki said Mlambo-Ngcuka’s appointment to lead UN Women demonstrated the high regard in which she was held internationally.

“The fact that she ended up leading UN Women, personally headhunted by the Secretary-General of the UN. There were some objections from here, from South Africa to that. And the UN Secretary-General insisted that he had done that and thought this person was very, very appropriate to lead a global organisation like that.”

Leadership

Mbeki said the appointment reflected Mlambo-Ngcuka’s exceptional leadership abilities and standing on the global stage.

“It spoke to the capacity she had. And so, that’s why I’m saying that I hope that as we say farewell to her, we do it in a fitting manner, bearing in mind what she did, who she was, not only deputy president of the Republic of South Africa, but a global figure.”

Prayer service draws political leaders

Mourners gathered at Mlambo-Ngcuka’s Johannesburg home on Sunday for a prayer service attended by cabinet ministers, ANC veterans, former colleagues and family members.

The gathering comes as preparations continue for her Category 2 state funeral, which will take place in the Eastern Cape next Saturday.

Transformation

Among those paying tribute was ANC Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa, who hailed Mlambo-Ngcuka’s contribution to economic transformation and skills development.

“If there was someone who epitomised the ANC’s mandate of building the nation and creating a just world for Africa and globally, it was Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.”

Ramokgopa said Mlambo-Ngcuka was committed to ensuring that economic growth translated into opportunities for ordinary South Africans, particularly young people and women.

“She took that mandate and translated it to advance and improve the lives of people for the better. In the economic transformation sector, which can deal with unemployed youth, especially unemployed graduates, and issues of adapting to the new economy, she played a significant role.”

Driving force

Ramokgopa said Mlambo-Ngcuka was a driving force behind initiatives to advance women in sectors where they had traditionally been underrepresented.

“She was part and parcel of many forums in the economy where women were organised in the mining sector and others. She championed gender justice and women’s empowerment.”

“One of the projects she championed was skills development, sending many young people to other countries to learn skills that can push our economic transition and economic development forward,” she said.

Celebrate

Those attending the prayer service described her as a principled, diplomatic and dedicated leader who remained committed to finding solutions, even in the face of criticism or disagreement.

Religious leaders urged South Africans to celebrate her life while supporting a family still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Final farewell

Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured with a Category 2 state funeral and laid to rest in the Eastern Cape next Saturday.

Before then, a memorial service will be held in Johannesburg, where friends, colleagues and political leaders are expected to celebrate the life of a woman many regard as one of South Africa’s most influential leaders.

From anti-apartheid activist to South Africa’s first female deputy president and later head of UN Women, Mlambo-Ngcuka’s career spanned the struggle for freedom, national leadership and global advocacy, leaving a legacy that few South African leaders can match.

As tributes continue to pour in, Mbeki’s description of her as “a global figure” appears to capture how many will remember her.