PICTURES: South Coast sardine run frenzy

Picture of Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

7 June 2025

02:58 pm

Local fishermen flock to South Coast beaches during annual sardine run.

Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run

KwaZulu-Natal South Coast residents use nets to collect sardines, 7 June 2025, in uMnini, during the annual sardine run. Each year, millions of sardines migrate from the cold waters of the Cape to the warmer Indian Ocean currents off KZN. Local fisherman flock to the beaches to cash in on the bounty. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Every year billions of sardines make their way northwards from the Augulhas Bank to Mozambique and beyond due to the cold water current.

It is believed the sardine run is the biggest biomass migration in terms of numbers. Shoals are often more than seven kilometres long, 30 metres deep and 1,5km wide.

Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
KwaZulu-Natal South Coast residents use nets to collect sardines, 7 June 2025, in uMnini, during the annual sardine run. Each year, millions of sardines migrate from the cold waters of the Cape to the warmer Indian Ocean currents off KZN. Local fisherman flock to the beaches to cash in on the bounty. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
A young fisherman reels in a fish, as others use nets to collect sardines, in uMnini. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
Fishermen catch sardines during sardine run
