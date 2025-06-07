PICTURES: Funniest photos so far in 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards has already received over a thousand entries from around the world – capturing some of wildlife’s most hilarious moments.

A White Tailed Sea Eagle, captured by Annette Kirby in Hokkaido, Japan. “This was taken in Japan where I was observing a White-Tailed Sea Eagle putting their fish in a hole and protecting it. This one had a fish and saw another Eagle coming in to try and steal it,” explains Kirby.

This year, the competition organisers are releasing a sneak preview of some of the brilliant shots that the awards are famed for to inspire both professional and amateur photographers to enter their own images before the closing date of June 30th.

The competition is open to the public and still free to enter with some jaw – dropping prizes to be won – with the top shot winning a safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya.

Pictures courtesy of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.

Bhargava Srivari captured this image of lions climbing a tree at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. “The image shows Lion siblings at play, where one of the siblings seems to be pushing the other one to do stuff that annoys their mom. It looks like one sibling is encouraging the other to do something naughty!” states the photographer.

Brian Hempstead captured these Common Mynas building a nest in the Kruger National Park. The photographer explains it was captured outside Skukuza Camp on Lower Sabie Road at Sunset Dam around October and November during a self driving birding trip around National Parks of South Africa.

Emma Parker caught this moment shared between two Blue Spotted Mudskippers in Pretty Beach, Australia. Parker explains: “Two joyful mudskippers look they are having the best time in the mud – I just wish I knew what the joke was!”

Jeremy Duvekot captured this Roedeer in The Netherlands. “This roedeer was joyfully running around and suddenly coming my way. Had only one chance and nailed it,” states the photographer.

Mark Meth-Cohn captured this moment between two gorillas in Rwanda. The photographer explains: “Caring Gorilla mum giving her infant a big sloppy kiss!”

Martin Schmid captured this image of Gentoo Penguins at Neumayer Channel, Antarctica and titled it “Queueing for the polar plunge”. Schmid gives more detail: “A really spontaneous shot from an expedition ship in Antarctica. Those gentoo penguins seemed to orderly wait in queue to finally jump into the sea. Taken in January 2025.”

Rachelle Mackintosh caught this moment with a Galapagos marine iguana and lava lizard at Fernandina Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. The photographer adds: “These two silly billies were hanging out with a big bunch of marine iguanas on a rocky beach.”

Trevor Rix captured this “Waving Dragon”, specifically a Gippsland Waterdragon, at Murrumbidgee River near Canberra, ACT, Australia. Rix explains: “Wandering along the Murrumbidgee River we spotted a few lizards scurrying under the rocks looking for lunch, next thing this junior Gippsland Waterdragon popped up and gave us a friendly wave.”

Yann Chauvette caught this humourous moment of a Greater One-Horned Rhino in Chitwan National Park, Nepal. The image is titled “The Wig”. The photographer states: “A Greater One-Horned Rhino feasting on aquatic fine dining, diving underwater and getting back up with a new wig made out of his delicious meal.”

