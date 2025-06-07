PICTURES: Funniest photos so far in 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards has already received over a thousand entries from around the world – capturing some of wildlife’s most hilarious moments.
A White Tailed Sea Eagle, captured by Annette Kirby in Hokkaido, Japan. “This was taken in Japan where I was observing a White-Tailed Sea Eagle putting their fish in a hole and protecting it. This one had a fish and saw another Eagle coming in to try and steal it,” explains Kirby.
This year, the competition organisers are releasing a sneak preview of some of the brilliant shots that the awards are famed for to inspire both professional and amateur photographers to enter their own images before the closing date of June 30th.
The competition is open to the public and still free to enter with some jaw – dropping prizes to be won – with the top shot winning a safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya.
Pictures courtesy of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.