PICTURES: The best images from the Black and White Photo Awards 2025

Founded in 2022, the Black and White Photo Awards have rapidly become a leading international competition devoted to monochrome photography. Gathering entries from more than 90 countries, the awards celebrate artistry, vision, and storytelling in black and white.
Pictures courtesy of Black and White Photo Awards
Winner of the Fauna and Flora Category. Captured at Londolozi Reserve, South Africa. After mating, a male leopard must escape the female’s claws within seconds. This image freezes that moment of danger and survival in a rare glimpse of the wild. Picture: Willem Kruger
Winner of the Architecture Category. A staircase spirals upward in the shape of a lightbulb — an unexpected fusion of architecture and idea. Captured in Prague, the image transforms a functional space into a symbol of inspiration. Picture: Remuna Beca
This image received a bronze mention in the Fauna and Flora Category. A striking portrait of a ring-tailed lemur. Picture: Masaru Takagi
Winner of the Street Category, titled “Trapped In A Frame”. Picture: Yanitsa Genova
A finalist in the Fauna and Flora Category, titled Stripes. Picture: Christopher Baker
Winner of a Bronze Mention in the Portrait Category. Men from Papua New Guinea’s Asaro tribe, wearing eerie clay masks adorned with teeth and shells. Their ghoulish costumes are completed with bamboo claws, transforming them into haunting figures of tradition. Picture: Sanghamitra Sarkar
This image received a Silver Mention in the Portrait Category. The image is of musician Billy Kaye, and is part of a series attempting to capture “the essence of a musician”. Picture: Kasia Idzkowska
This photograph received a Silver Mention in the Street Category, titled Define the Gravity Together. Picture: Sanghamitra Sarkar
Portrait Category winner, titled “Proud Artisan”. Captured in Anatolia, Turkey. In a dimly lit pottery workshop, terracotta artisans carry on a centuries-old craft, accompanied by traditional tea. Picture: Nur Tucker
Finalist in the Portrait Category, titled Dancer’s Dream. Picture: Michael Potts
Finalist in the Fauna and Flora Category, titled Deep Window. Picture: Jonathan Allen
For more images visit
bwphotoawards.com.
MORE PICTURES: Classic car show at Cowboy Town