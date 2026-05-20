24 hours in pictures, 20 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Senior year students at St. Julian High School pose for pictures during their arrival at their prom party themed “A Night in Italy” in Gayaza, on May 19, 2026. Uganda’s high school proms, influenced by global youth and celebrity culture and amplified by social media, have become lavish celebrations blending fashion, creativity and status with local styles of celebration. Mostly seen in elite and urban schools, the events feature themed decor, luxury arrivals and elaborate outfits, with some students previously making headlines for arriving by helicopter before the government banned helicopters and luxury SUV’s at school events. Schools balance student expression and modern trends with cultural values and stricter government regulations. (Photo by Badru Katumba / AFP) Arsenal fans celebrate their team winning the English Premier League, outside the Emirates Stadium in London on May 19, 2026. Arsenal celebrated their first Premier League title for 22 years late on May 19 after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth, sparking wild scenes of joy around the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by Brook Mitchell / AFP) Members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) take part in a parade ahead of the State of the City Address by Joburg Mayor Dada Morero, 20 May 2026, at St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Joburg Mayor Dada Morero arrives to deliver his State of the City Address, 20 May 2026, at St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen An aerial view shows the backlit skyline of San Francisco, California on May 19, 2026. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) An elderly woman walks past Lebanese civil defence workers searching through the rubble in the southern Lebanese village of Deir Qanun al-Nahr on May 20, 2026, a day after Israeli strikes. Israeli strikes on south Lebanon killed 19 people, the health ministry said, as Hezbollah reported clashes with Israeli troops despite a truce in the war. Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war on March 2 by firing rockets at Israel in support of its backer Iran. Since the start of the ceasefire on April 17, Israel has continued to launch strikes, carry out demolitions and issue evacuation orders in south Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah. (Photo by KAWNAT HAJU / AFP) People play football at Gamboa Beach in Praia, on May 19, 2026. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP) Characters made of inflatable balloons representing billionaire Bill Gates (L) and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus holding syringes, installed by the Spanish founded ultra-conservative advocacy group CitizenGO who campaign against the WHO new pandemic preparedness treaty, are seen at the Place des Nations during the World Health Assembly in Geneva on May 19, 2026. Continued disagreement between wealthy and developing nations blocks progress on the key missing piece of the WHO’s landmark 2025 pandemic treaty. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) Ground crew load medical supplies onto a United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) operated charter plane bound for Bunia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as the World Health Organization (WHO) coordinates delivery as part of the response to an Ebola outbreak, at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on May 20, 2026. The World Health Organization on May 19, 2026 voiced concern about the “scale and speed” of an Ebola outbreak that has killed more than 130 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, warning it could be lengthy. Ebola has killed more than 15,000 people in Africa in the past half-century, and the UN health agency declared the latest surge of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever an international health emergency. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP) A traveller walks past an image of Mount Fuji in the arrivals terminal at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) Members of the South African Police Service ensure security as Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi takes part in an inspection of George Goch Hostel, 20 May 2026, in Benrose, checking on progress made in the revitalisation of hostels owned by the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements. The hostel is currently undergoing a massive multimillion-rand, multi-phase project to upgrade living conditions, plumbing, and energy infrastructure. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen This photograph shows the hilt of French chef Guy Savoy’s sword in the shape of an artichoke during his investiture ceremony at the Académie des Beaux-Arts in Paris, on May 20, 2026. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP) A worker (L) helps Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe, director general of the National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB), to put on protective equipment before entering a laboratory in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 20, 2026. The World Health Organization on Tuesday voiced concern about the “scale and speed” of an Ebola outbreak that has killed more than 130 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo and warned it could be lengthy. The UN health agency has declared the surge of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever in the east of the country an international health emergency. No vaccine or therapeutic treatment exists for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola which is responsible for the outbreak. Ebola has killed more than 15,000 people in Africa in the past half-century. (Photo by Hardy BOPE / AFP) In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) and China’s President Xi Jinping take part in a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP) Spectators wait for the start of the Women’s Asian Champions League semi-final football match between South Korea’s Suwon FC Women and North Korea’s Naegohyang Women’s FC at Suwon Sports Complex in Suwon on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 19 May 2026 Read more 48 hours in pictures, 17 May 2026