24 hours in pictures, 19 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Fire fighters monitor the Sandy Fire as it burns in the hills close to a residential area in Simi Valley, California, on May 18, 2026. About 24,000 people in Simi Valley, 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Sandy Fire is “spreading dangerously fast” according to fire officials. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Dada Morero with members of the Mayoral Committee outside Steve’s Hyper Meat during the High Impact Service Delivery Operation, 18 May2026, to tackle by law infringements, illegal trading, unsafe and hijacked buildings, illegal signage, waste management challenges and deteriorating infrastructure in the inner city. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A woman and ukrainian service men stand during a moment of silence for 12-year-old and 17-year-old sisters Liubava and Vira Yakovleva, who were killed in a Russian attack that killed 24 people on May 14, after a funeral ceremony in Kyiv on May 19, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP) A scene of chaos with an explosion, smoke, and debris on a city street, highlighting urban unrest or accident. Picture: AFP Bogie, a Chihuahua dressed as British singer-songwriter Sam Smith, poses during the 2026 Pet Gala at CINEPLAY in New York, on May 18, 2026. The highly anticipated annual canine fashion event, created by pet couturier Anthony Rubio, showcases dogs in elaborate, custom-made outfits inspired by the year’s Met Gala. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) A man swims in a canal to cool off on a hot summer afternoon in Lahore on May 19, 2026. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the village of Hanaouay, as seen from nearby Tyre, in southern Lebanon on May 19, 2026. The Lebanese president said on May 18 he was ready to “do the impossible” to stop the war with Israel, as the health ministry said Israeli strikes have killed more than 3,000 people. Since the start of the ceasefire on April 17, Israel has continued to launch strikes, carry out demolitions and issue evacuation orders in south Lebanon, saying it is targeting the Iran-backed armed group. (Photo by KAWNAT HAJU / AFP) Public transport buses (locally known as matatu) crews pass the time with games amidst their grounded mini-buses due to a nationwide strike by transporters now in it’s second day over fuel price hikes in Nairobi on May 19, 2026. A Kenyan transport strike, triggered by the Middle East war, brought the country to a halt for a second day on May 19, 2026 after four people died and dozens were injured the previous day. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP) Reverend Frank Chikane testifies at the Khampepe Commission Of Inquiry at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on May 19, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The inquiry was established to investigate allegations of political interference in the investigations of apartheid era crimes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) US actress Havana Rose Liu arrives for the screening of the film “Her Private Hell” at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 18, 2026. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP) Michael Waters (DA Gauteng Spokesperson for Education) and Sergio Dos Santos (DA Shadow MEC for Education) at the hand over of a petition with over 16 000 signatures to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) Petitions Committee calling for the reversal of the devastating 64% budget cuts to Quintile 5 public schools, also known as no-fee-paying schools at Johannesburg City Hall on May 19, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The petition was launched in January 2026 after the DA conducted a province-wide oversight inspection and discovered that budget cuts were severely impacting schools, making it difficult for them to keep the lights on, water taps running, maintain basic infrastructure, and pay for municipal services. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti) Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla meet distillery staff during a visit to Titanic Distillers, at Thompson Dock in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 19, 2026, during their three-day visit to Northern Ireland. (Photo by Toby Melville / POOL / AFP) Riot police fire tear gas to demonstrators during a protest demanding the resignation of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, in La Paz, on May 18, 2026. Bolivians have taken to the streets for the past two weeks, blocking roads into La Paz and disrupting deliveries of food, medicine and other goods to the seat of government, while demanding higher wages, economic relief and the resignation of centre-right President Rodrigo Paz amid a severe economic crisis. (Photo by Aizar RALDES / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 18 May 2026 Read more 24 hours in pictures, 15 May 2026