The Black and White Photo Awards 2026 showcases striking images from photographers around the world, celebrating the artistry and storytelling power of monochrome photography.

Stripped of colour, photography takes on a different dimension, drawing attention to light, shadow, texture and emotion.

The Black and White Photo Awards 2026 celebrates this timeless art form, showcasing the creativity and vision of photographers from around the world.

Now in its fifth edition, the international competition has continued its mission, since its launch in 2022, to recognise photographers who use black and white as a powerful medium for artistic and documentary expression.

This year’s competition features six categories, including the newly introduced Open Theme, offering photographers greater creative freedom to explore their subjects and tell their stories.

(For best view, click on image for fullscreen)

A man leaps between two trains as dozens of people watch from the roofs, doors, and windows of the train cars. This moment, frozen in midair, is the centerpiece of the image titled “Bishwa Ijtema 2”, the photograph that has earned Shengwei Dai the title of Absolute Winner of the Black and White Photo Awards 2026. Picture: Shengwei Dai This image, named The Last Titans, was awarded a Golden Mention in the Fauna and Flora Category. Picture: Srikanth Santhinathan This image, titled “Elder”, was awarded a Silver Mention in the Fauna and Flora Category. Picture: Cliff Spooner This image was awarded a Golden Mention in the Open Theme category. Picture: Lung-Tsai Wang This portrait, of a woman from the Samburu community, highlighting her traditional ornaments and the visual richness of cultural identity, was awarded a Silver Mention in the Portrait category. Picture: Donna Samburu This image titled “Cow Watching” was awarded as the Winner in the Street category. Picture: Chongfeng Wu Finalist in the Street category, captured in Sri Lanka. Picture: Xiaoyue Yan A finalist in the Architecture category, taken at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, in Bangladesh. Picture: Jose Manuel Almodovar Munoz Finalist in the Fauna and Flora category, titled “Into the Storm”. Picture: Venkat Iyer Open Theme Finalist. Picture: Uku Soot Open Theme Finalist, titled Umbrella Workshop. Picture: Youzhen Wu Portrait Finalist. Picture: Michele Chichierchia

1 / 12

For more winning images visit Black and White Photo Awards 2026.